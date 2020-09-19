PetSmart Is Selling Halloween Costumes For Guinea Pigs, So Every Tiny Creature Can Celebrate

From Country Living

Maybe you already dress up your dog or cat for Halloween, but we don’t think any creature is too small to get in on the fun. PetSmart is encouraging guinea pigs to get festive by offering small pet costumes.

The Thrills & Chills collection has a variety of Halloween costumes for your guinea pig. Whether you see your furry friend more as a mermaid or unicorn, bumblebee or lobster, or pumpkin, hot dog, or dragon, you can find a costume that speaks to their little personality. Plus, just think of all the photo ops!

You can get the Thrills & Chills costumes exclusively at PetSmart, both in stores and online. Each one is only $6.99, so you can even give your guinea pig outfit changes throughout October. Can you tell we love the spooky season?

While the costumes are ideal for guinea pigs, other small pets, like rats, might be able to fit in them as well. Now if you really want to go above and beyond, you could match your guinea pig for the ultimate Halloween dedication.

You Might Also Like