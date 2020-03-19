PetSmart Charities® commits up to $1 million in support of animal welfare across North America amid coronavirus pandemic

Funds will assist animal welfare organizations and pet parents in areas highly affected by COVID-19

BURLINGTON, ON, March 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected humans by closing workplaces and schools, but animal shelters are also feeling the impact as fewer people come in to adopt pets and many shelters are forced to close to the public altogether. According to some animal welfare organizations, people will be less likely to consider adoption while it is expected that more pet parents will be forced to surrender pets due to the rapidly changing situation. As a result, the number of homeless pets is expected to increase.

PetSmart Charities® of Canada and PetSmart Charities have committed up to $1 million to support pets and people affected by COVID-19. These funds will be used to support animal shelters and organizations that are committed to helping impacted people keep and care for their pets. (CNW Group/PetSmart Charities of Canada)

As the leading funder of animal welfare, PetSmart Charities of Canada and PetSmart Charities have committed up to $1 million to support pets and people affected by COVID-19. These funds will be used to support animal shelters and organizations that are committed to helping impacted people keep and care for their pets. This support will be available across all Canadian provinces and in the areas with the highest number of reported cases in the U.S.

"As an organization dedicated to supporting pets and the people who love them, PetSmart Charities remains committed to the health and welfare of pets during this unprecedented time, and our hearts go out to those impacted by COVID-19," said Chris McCurdy, interim president at PetSmart Charities and PetSmart Charities of Canada. "We pledge to remain nimble as the need grows during this pandemic. Whether you are a shelter overwhelmed with the intake of homeless pets or an organization that provides resources to pet parents concerned about how they will care for their pets due to quarantine, we're here for you."

PetSmart® and PetSmart Charities of Canada are committed to supporting local communities in this time of extraordinary need. PetSmart® continues to operate as an essential retail provider of critical products while keeping the health and safety of associates, customers and their pets a top priority.

About PetSmart Charities® of Canada

PetSmart® Charities of Canada is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring people and pets together. Each year, more than 500,000 generous PetSmart shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities of Canada using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities of Canada efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as a leading funder of animal welfare in Canada, granting more than $19 million since its inception in 1999. PetSmart Charities of Canada is a registered Canadian charity, a member of Imagine Canada and is independent from the PetSmart business in Canada.

About PetSmart®

In Canada, PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 4,800 associates and operates more than 140 pet stores in Canada, as well as eight in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding at PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 200 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 300,000 adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

