Pets on TikTok, Instagram get millions of followers. Why we love these furry influencers.

Sara Moniuszko
·5 min read

They have millions of followers. They have the cutest faces. And they’re four-legged and furry?

That’s right, we’re talking about pet influencers.

From Grumpy Cat to Noodle the Pug (rest in peace), social media famous felines and other furry friends have a hold on audiences online.

Why are they some of our favorite influencers to follow? We spoke to the human companions of some famous pets to get the scoop on why these unexpected celebs pull in so many followers – and it’s not just about their boop-able snouts and hilarious personalities.

Why are we following so many cats and dogs?

  • They don't judge and don't draw comparisons to the curated, perfect lives on many Instagram accounts.

  • We are spending more time with our pets than in the past two decades. The American Time Use Survey shows that 20% of Americans reported spending time with pets in 2021.

  • Studies have shown watching pets virtually can have positive impacts.

Pet parents explain popularity

Courtney Budzyn says she was surprised her &quot;goofy Golden Retriever&quot; Tucker now has more than 3 million followers.
Courtney Budzyn says she was surprised her "goofy Golden Retriever" Tucker now has more than 3 million followers.

Courtney Budzyn, mom to Tucker of the Instagram account @TuckerBudzyn, says she never expected her goofy golden retriever to have such an impact.

Since starting her Instagram in 2018, Tucker’s followers have exploded to more than 3.3 million and he’s nominated for pet influencer of the year at this year’s American Influencer Awards after winning the category last year.

Who is Noodle?: Is it a bones or no-bones day? Meet the 'psychic' senior pug that captivated TikTok

Tucker and his son Todd are pet influencers.
Tucker and his son Todd are pet influencers.

What's the appeal of her pups (Tucker's son Todd also has his own page) and others online? Budzyn describes them as “therapy dogs on the go.”

“It really soothes people's anxiety and depression. I've had a few people say that when they're having a panic attack they'll go and watch Tucker's videos and it really helps them.”

Social media is full of toxic consumption and comparisons, especially to human influencers’ perfect posts. But with pets, there’s no pressure.

“When you're looking at other people's stuff, you're like, ‘Oh, I'm not good enough.’ With a dog, you don't feel that way. You just watch them living life rolling in the grass, feeling free and just being a happy dog.”

Chris Equale says his pet influencers, corgis Hamilton and Olivia, grew their following at the beginning of the pandemic.
Chris Equale says his pet influencers, corgis Hamilton and Olivia, grew their following at the beginning of the pandemic.

Chris Equale, human and voice behind the corgi duo Hamilton and Olivia of @hammyandolivia, also nominees, started his fluffs' account in 2020 when the onset of the pandemic kept him at home. Now with 706,000 followers, he’s heard fans love the pups' account so much because it provided emotional support during a dark time, especially for those who don’t have pets themselves.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hamilton & Olivia (@hammyandolivia)


Can watching pet videos make you happier?

“It allows people to escape. We can be that north star for a lot of viewers (who) need to disconnect from reality for a bit and just have a feel-good moment,” Equale says. “Whether they're in front of you or you're looking at them through a phone, pets are great emotional support catalysts for a reason - they are very good at calming individuals down.”

Science agrees. Similar to the way pets and emotional support animals can help/positively impact people in person, studies have shown watching pets virtually can have a similar effect.

A 2020 study conducted by the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom found that watching cute animals may contribute to positive mental health by reducing stress and anxiety. The study examined how watching images and videos of cute animals (kittens, puppies and even quokkas and baby gorillas) for 30 minutes affect blood pressure, heart rate and anxiety.

In 2021, researchers from the Department of Psychology at Ryerson University in Toronto focused specifically on dog videos’ impact on stress. The results? Dog videos can decrease anxiety and increase happiness.

Pets can connect, raise awareness and even advocate

For Equali and Budzyn’s fans, the impact goes beyond laughs, both sharing stories they’ve heard from followers about how their posts helped save lives.

Not only are some pet influencers the "goodest boy," but their humans are doing good too.

Lauren and Harrison Makofsky with their cat Maya, a pet influencer.
Lauren and Harrison Makofsky with their cat Maya, a pet influencer.

Lauren and Harrison Makofsky started sharing photos of their cute cat Maya who has a genetic abnormality in 2017 via the account @meetmayacat. Their page (which now also includes doggy brother Mordecai, who's deaf, and cat sibling Dragon, who's paralyzed) is a community of 527,000 followers and counting.

Lauren and Harrison Makofsky's cat Maya has gained a social following while sharing information about differences.
Lauren and Harrison Makofsky's cat Maya has gained a social following while sharing information about differences.

Money they earn through social media goes to their nonprofit AllWorthy, which teaches children (and adults!) to embrace each others' differences.

"It's been really cool to see just how many people's perspectives are changing or the conversations that happened in the comments. One person will now say, 'oh, what's wrong with her?' and someone else will be like, 'Hey, that's actually super ableist. Here's why.' And it's cool to see that we've been able to help make that happen," Lauren says.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by We are AllWorthy™ (@allworthyorg)

Nominated for the pet influencer of the year category, the couple is looking forward to expanding their impact with the help of their furry family, which has inspired others to adopt disabled animals and learn about disability through Maya's children's book.

"It's been really cool to see that we can have a positive impact on the disability community," Lauren says. "People around the world are using her children's book to teach kids about their disabled siblings or to teach kids with disabilities about how being different is awesome."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why top pet influencers like Grumpy Cat have millions of followers

Latest Stories

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies over Magic for 5th straight

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 32 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 31 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 123-115 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Ziaire Williams came off the Memphis bench with 6-of-7 shooting and 16 points. Paolo Banchero had 30 points and nine rebounds for Orlando. Franz Wagner added 22 points, 19 in a desperate fourth-quarter comeback attempt. Jackson had 13 points and five rebounds in the Grizzlies' 43-point second qu

  • Winnipeg gym hosts grappling night to help send teen with genetic disorder to Spain

    Winnipegger Eli Ducak, 15, is adventurous, curious and loves his cat and two dogs. He also has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. The rare genetic disorder causes fatigue and affects Ducak's connective tissue, so he has to be extremely careful with his movements. His joints can easily dislocate, and Ducak says that often happens with his ankle during gym class. Even though the disorder is progressive and will eventually become worse, Ducak isn't letting it stop him from enjoying his life to the fullest. He

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • How Ujiri, Webster could be approaching the weeks ahead of trade deadline

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss what Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster are considering ahead of the trade deadline. Full episode discussing the major storylines around the team is on the ‘Raptors Over Everything’ podcast feed.

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season. Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 25 saves. Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet, ending the veteran defenseman's 14-game point streak. Marchand's goal came just one minute into the game

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry