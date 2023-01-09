Pets on TikTok, Instagram get millions of followers. Why we love these furry influencers.

They have millions of followers. They have the cutest faces. And they’re four-legged and furry?

That’s right, we’re talking about pet influencers.

From Grumpy Cat to Noodle the Pug (rest in peace), social media famous felines and other furry friends have a hold on audiences online.

Why are they some of our favorite influencers to follow? We spoke to the human companions of some famous pets to get the scoop on why these unexpected celebs pull in so many followers – and it’s not just about their boop-able snouts and hilarious personalities.

Why are we following so many cats and dogs?

They don't judge and don't draw comparisons to the curated, perfect lives on many Instagram accounts.

We are spending more time with our pets than in the past two decades. The American Time Use Survey shows that 20% of Americans reported spending time with pets in 2021.

Studies have shown watching pets virtually can have positive impacts.

Pet parents explain popularity

Courtney Budzyn says she was surprised her "goofy Golden Retriever" Tucker now has more than 3 million followers.

Courtney Budzyn, mom to Tucker of the Instagram account @TuckerBudzyn, says she never expected her goofy golden retriever to have such an impact.

Since starting her Instagram in 2018, Tucker’s followers have exploded to more than 3.3 million and he’s nominated for pet influencer of the year at this year’s American Influencer Awards after winning the category last year.

Tucker and his son Todd are pet influencers.

What's the appeal of her pups (Tucker's son Todd also has his own page) and others online? Budzyn describes them as “therapy dogs on the go.”

“It really soothes people's anxiety and depression. I've had a few people say that when they're having a panic attack they'll go and watch Tucker's videos and it really helps them.”

Social media is full of toxic consumption and comparisons, especially to human influencers’ perfect posts. But with pets, there’s no pressure.

“When you're looking at other people's stuff, you're like, ‘Oh, I'm not good enough.’ With a dog, you don't feel that way. You just watch them living life rolling in the grass, feeling free and just being a happy dog.”

Chris Equale says his pet influencers, corgis Hamilton and Olivia, grew their following at the beginning of the pandemic.

Chris Equale, human and voice behind the corgi duo Hamilton and Olivia of @hammyandolivia, also nominees, started his fluffs' account in 2020 when the onset of the pandemic kept him at home. Now with 706,000 followers, he’s heard fans love the pups' account so much because it provided emotional support during a dark time, especially for those who don’t have pets themselves.



Can watching pet videos make you happier?

“It allows people to escape. We can be that north star for a lot of viewers (who) need to disconnect from reality for a bit and just have a feel-good moment,” Equale says. “Whether they're in front of you or you're looking at them through a phone, pets are great emotional support catalysts for a reason - they are very good at calming individuals down.”

Science agrees. Similar to the way pets and emotional support animals can help/positively impact people in person, studies have shown watching pets virtually can have a similar effect.

A 2020 study conducted by the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom found that watching cute animals may contribute to positive mental health by reducing stress and anxiety. The study examined how watching images and videos of cute animals (kittens, puppies and even quokkas and baby gorillas) for 30 minutes affect blood pressure, heart rate and anxiety.

In 2021, researchers from the Department of Psychology at Ryerson University in Toronto focused specifically on dog videos’ impact on stress. The results? Dog videos can decrease anxiety and increase happiness.

Pets can connect, raise awareness and even advocate

For Equali and Budzyn’s fans, the impact goes beyond laughs, both sharing stories they’ve heard from followers about how their posts helped save lives.

Not only are some pet influencers the "goodest boy," but their humans are doing good too.

Lauren and Harrison Makofsky with their cat Maya, a pet influencer.

Lauren and Harrison Makofsky started sharing photos of their cute cat Maya who has a genetic abnormality in 2017 via the account @meetmayacat. Their page (which now also includes doggy brother Mordecai, who's deaf, and cat sibling Dragon, who's paralyzed) is a community of 527,000 followers and counting.

Lauren and Harrison Makofsky's cat Maya has gained a social following while sharing information about differences.

Money they earn through social media goes to their nonprofit AllWorthy, which teaches children (and adults!) to embrace each others' differences.

"It's been really cool to see just how many people's perspectives are changing or the conversations that happened in the comments. One person will now say, 'oh, what's wrong with her?' and someone else will be like, 'Hey, that's actually super ableist. Here's why.' And it's cool to see that we've been able to help make that happen," Lauren says.

Nominated for the pet influencer of the year category, the couple is looking forward to expanding their impact with the help of their furry family, which has inspired others to adopt disabled animals and learn about disability through Maya's children's book.

"It's been really cool to see that we can have a positive impact on the disability community," Lauren says. "People around the world are using her children's book to teach kids about their disabled siblings or to teach kids with disabilities about how being different is awesome."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why top pet influencers like Grumpy Cat have millions of followers