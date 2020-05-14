"Pets In Need Project" Delivers Free Care, Supplies to Homeless and Vulnerable Pets

ElleVet Sciences embarks on a mobile tour across Southern California, activating a team of passionate veterinarians to help communities impacted by COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / Science-focused pet CBD+CBDA company ElleVet Sciences is teaming up with LA-based, holistic housecall veterinarian Dr. Patrick Mahaney to launch the "Pets In Need Project," a relief mission designed to provide much-needed veterinary care and supplies to the pets of vulnerable communities impacted by COVID-19. The ElleVet "ElleVan" mobile relief van will travel throughout Southern California with resources to treat pets whose owners are experiencing homelessness, residents of assisted living facilities and individuals with limited access to veterinary care. The tour kicks off in San Diego on Tuesday, May 19.

As chief veterinary advisor for ElleVet's Pets In Need Project, Dr. Mahaney leads a dedicated network of relief veterinarians to serve pet patients at each SoCal tour stop. For the next two months, the ElleVan is transporting veterinarians and supplies to care for vulnerable pets in areas around Los Angeles, Salinas and San Francisco.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"This is truly a mission of the heart," said Christian Kjaer, CEO of ElleVet Sciences. "One of the original goals, since founding ElleVet, has been to create a charitable branch of the company dedicated to giving back and helping animals in need. Understanding the impact of COVID-19, we decided to launch the Pets In Need Project now to provide immediate support for those struggling to care for their pets during this challenging time. To build on this effort, we hope to deploy our ‘ElleVans' to different parts of the country as a long-term relief mission."

ElleVet is collaborating with participating cities and municipalities to host a rotating team of compassionate and professional local veterinarians to provide care throughout the tour. Community-focused sponsors are donating supplies, samples and assistance to the project.

Story continues

"I am honored to be part of this mission to help pets in need," said Dr. Mahaney. "As a veterinarian in California, I have seen firsthand animals suffering because their owners do not have the resources or ability to help them. We will make a real difference in the lives of many pets and people with this project."

For the most up-to-date information about local tour stops, as well as photos and videos from the road, follow ElleVet Sciences and #ElleVan on social channels or visit http://ellevetsciences.com/petsinneed.

ABOUT ELLEVET SCIENCES:

ElleVet Sciences is a science-focused pet CBD+CBDA company, and the first company to conduct clinical trials using their cannabinoid and terpene oil blend. ElleVet was founded by Christian Kjaer and Amanda Howland in 2016, and the entire ElleVet team combines science, veterinary backgrounds with a dedication to animals through research and innovation. For more information, visit http://ellevetsciences.com or follow ElleVet on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Katie Davis (on behalf of ElleVet Sciences)

katie@largemouthpr.com

(919) 418-6272

SOURCE: ElleVet Sciences





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/589873/Pets-In-Need-Project-Delivers-Free-Care-Supplies-to-Homeless-and-Vulnerable-Pets



