Pets Of Elon Airdrop is live! $POE Token Pre-Sale Is Going Live Soon

$POE is a deflationary token based on the Ethereum Blockchain (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Dubai, UAE, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, they announced that the Pets Of Elon Airdrop is live! Anyone can participate. Each user is entitled to 1,250 POE (35$). To support the ecosystem and the growth of the community, they decided to allocate a tiny part of the supply (1%) to airdropping.



Total Airdrop Pool: 10,000,000 POE ($280K). You can get up to 1,250 POE [~$35] + will share a reward of 2 Million POE [$56,000] for the top 100 referrers.

1 POE = $0.028 USD

Referral: The top 100 referrers will share 2 Million POE [$56,000] as follows:

1st place : 100,000 ($2,800)

2nd place : 90,000 ($2,520)

3rd place : 80,000 ($2,240)

4th place : 70,000 ($1,960)

5th place : 60,000 ($1,680)

6th to 10th place : 40,000 ($1,120) Each

11th to 20th place : 30,000 ($840) Each

21th to 50th place : 20,000 ($560) Each

51th to 100th place : 10,000 ($280) Each

End Date: April 27, 2022

Distribution Date: 6400 valid participants will be randomly selected by the team. The distribution date was announced in mid-month of June, 2022.



$POE is token pairs on partner DEXs offering incentives for LPs. Enjoy low risk from impermanent loss and collect rewards in real time! $POE is a DEX with smart routing based on the Ethereum Blockchain (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that users can purchase via a pre-sale on April 08, 2022.

During the pre-sale, all participants will have the chance to purchase $POE tokens. Whatever will be purchased during the pre-sale can only be accessed at the end of the sale. The pre-sale will end in early May, 2022.

Pets Of Elon network will permit handlers to use the in-house NFT network to mint their NFT or acquire their NFT. As a matter of fact, Pets Of Elon platform offers about 9999 collectible partners, 9 ELONs, and 99 ZOMBIES, and holders may stake their POEs in staking pools and get transaction fees and rewards.

Pets Of Elon platform has a staking option where $POE holders can stake the tokens in the staking pools and get rewards and transaction fees. When the pre-sale is over, four staking pools will be available, which will be distributed fairly between the Ethereum blockchain and the Binance Smart chain. Users will either stake $POE and get it as a reward or stake $POE UniSwap LP tokens or PancakeSwap LP tokens in return for $POE tokens.

How to get $POE tokens

Select network

$POE tokens are available in both $ETH and $BNB. Participants can find $POE in both BSC and ETH networks. Decide on the network you want on ETH or BSC ”DROP DOWN MENU” to participate in the $POE presale tokens.

Create a MetaMask wallet

Create a MetaMask Wallet using either a desktop computer or an iOS/Android mobile device. The very best at that! On Google Chrome. Visit metamask.io to download the metamask extension to set up your wallet. On a mobile device? Get Metamask app for Iphone or Android.

Transfer either BNB or ETH to MetaMask or TrustWallet

Acquire ETH or BNB through Metamask itself or transfer it to your Metamask wallet address from another wallet e.g. Binance, Coinbase, Kucoin, or etc.

Click on Pre-Sale

Swap ETH or BNB on Pre-sale page in Pets Of Elon official website! Note: Pre-Sale supports only BNB or ETH.

Buy with ETH or BNB for $POE

Connect your Metamask Wallet. Enter the amount of ETH or BNB you would like to buy $POE tokens. Then click on Confirm.

Claim $POE

After the end of the pre-sale, all $POE purchased can be claimed at the end of the presale on the pre-sale Page.

Tokenomics

The original token of PETS OF ELON ($POE) is based on the Ethereum Blockchain (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) token standard. It’s important to mention that there’s going to be 1 Billion total supplies of POE tokens, of which 15% will be accessible during the pre-sale.

During the pre-sale, you will have the option to buy $POE at a fixed rate of 0.028 USD per 1 $POE. All $POE purchased can be claimed at the end of the pre-sale. There is a hard cap of 2000 ETH and 8000 BNB.

Each participant has an individual cap of 30 ETH and 100 BNB. This is to ensure all users have a fair chance at taking part.

Token Distribution

6.5% Locked Incentives

30% Staking Rewards

15% Pre-Sale

15% DEX Liquidity

30% CEX Reserved

1% Airdrop

2.5% Team Allocation Locked for 3 years



About Pets Of Elon

Pets Of Elon - $POE a deflationary dog token based on the Ethereum Blockchain (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that will fully support Liquidity Providing Pool, Yield Farming, Staking Rewards, Launching IDOs, NFT Minting, DAO Features, and Metaverse.

Pets Of Elon will never stop growing through the use of true deflationary techniques and further income generation for the ecosystem to reward its holders in different ways.



