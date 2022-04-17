Pets displaced by fire in downtown Vancouver building to get temporary home with B.C. SPCA

Passersby watch as fire crews fight a fire in Vancouver&#39;s Gastown neighbourhood on April 11, 2022. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC - image credit)
Passersby watch as fire crews fight a fire in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood on April 11, 2022. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC - image credit)

The B.C. SPCA is reaching out to residents displaced by the fire at the Winters Hotel in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood to offer free shelter for their pets until they're able to find new housing.

In a written release, the organization said it is also providing emergency funding for pet food and supplies needed by other residents, and SPCA staff are donating men and women's clothing for displaced residents.

"We can only imagine how difficult and upsetting this is for these residents, so we are here to help in any way we can," said Jodi Dunlop, manager of the Vancouver SPCA, in the release.

"Currently five cats and two kittens are receiving free emergency boarding, and we are in regular touch with the building officials to let them know this service is available for others."

The fire broke out in the historic building on Monday morning and displaced more than 70 residents living in the single-room occupancy (SRO) housing in the upper floors of the hotel.

Another 73 people living in the nearby Gastown Hotel on Water Street were also forced out of the SRO because the building was flooded by noxious smoke.

Five people were taken to hospital, including two in serious condition and one in stable condition. Others were treated for their injuries at the scene.

Meanwhile the City of Vancouver said in a social media post that there will be no vehicle access between Carrall & Abbott streets for at least five weeks.

Vancouver Fire Rescue says the street will be closed to traffic out of an abundance of caution as they continue to assess the damage of the building, and that investigation into the fire is ongoing.

