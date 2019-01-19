Petrucci: No "rush" to earn 2020 Ducati seat

Petrucci steps up to the works Ducati outfit this year after four seasons with the satellite Pramac squad, but is the only factory rider on the 2019 premier class grid whose place is not secure for 2020.

Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti told Motorsport.com last year the onus will be on Petrucci, who replaces Honda-bound Jorge Lorenzo, to demonstrate that the Italian manufacturer made the right decision.

Ciabatti has also highlighted Jack Miller, Petrucci's 2018 teammate, and Moto2 champion Francesco Bagnaia as possible alternatives to partner Andrea Dovizioso in 2020 should Petrucci not rise to the occasion.

Asked about the pressure he faces this year to keep his ride for 2020 during the Ducati launch on Friday, Petrucci responded: "Every year is important. Last year was important [just] the same.

"For sure, a one-year contract doesn’t let me relax. But I never had chance to relax since I joined MotoGP.

"I have to prove to myself [I can] be a factory rider. But next year will be the same. Next year all the riders have the same situation, so this year for me is important.

"I have maybe more time because there is not the rush like there was last year to close the contracts, because the top riders are already [signed]. I can focus on my performance from the beginning."

