Petrucci given access to Dovizioso's MotoGP support staff at Ducati

New factory Ducati MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci has been granted access to team-mate Andrea Dovizioso's support staff ahead of the 2019 season.

Petrucci, who has replaced Jorge Lorenzo at Ducati, will work with Dovizioso's doctor and psychologist, as well as moving close to Dovizioso's hometown Forli to train with his new team-mate.

Speaking at Ducati's 2019 team launch, Petrucci said the arrangement was rooted in Dovizioso's desire to have a strong team-mate to help him challenge for the title he has missed out on in the previous two seasons.

"The reason [for moving] was to create a feeling with Andrea, with this group," said Petrucci.

"We have the same doctor, the same psychologist. He gave me [access].

"He said, 'In the last few years I have improved because I stay with these people. Now these people are available for you, because if you are very fast this year, this year can change your life. You have nothing to lose'.

"I said, 'OK, but why are you doing this, why are you telling me your secrets?'

"He said, 'I need your help. From the first test I will need you for comparison, because I know you are fast in certain situations, and you can beat me as well. We can help each other, riding together, from motocross to MotoGP'.

"Working with Andrea, I know it's a change in his way of life. It's quite different, he's more conscious of his potential.

"This makes me very calm and positive for the future."

Dovizioso said Petrucci's ability is often underrated, but added he thinks he will help his new team-mate to realise his potential.

"He is so fast, in the last two years he showed a lot of speed, but he has to learn some other parts," said Dovizioso.

"I think Danilo has more potential than everybody thinks, but to show the real potential is difficult. You have to work in a lot of detail and learn how to improve."

Petrucci has only agreed a deal with Ducati for one season, and will face competition from former Pramac team-mate Jack Miller and Moto2 champion Francesco Bagnaia to keep the seat in 2020.

But he said having a stronger team-mate than him for the first time in his MotoGP career will help him improve his own performances.

"I never had this, a team-mate who on paper is better than me," Petrucci added.

"I have to look to another rider who I can only learn from.

"To stay close to him is a big help, we need each other.

"Andrea wants to win the championship and I want to be useful for him and for Ducati, to make a great season and fight for the top five [at] all the races."

