Petrucci aiming to "surprise everybody" in Qatar
Petrucci, who has replaced Jorge Lorenzo in the works Ducati line-up this season, will head to Qatar as one of only two riders to have completed a full race simulation in the final pre-season test at the Losail track.
While teammate Andrea Dovizioso was cautious about Ducati's prospects of victory after what he dubbed a "strange test", Petrucci was considerably more upbeat in his assessment.
The Italian said he hopes that knowing what to expect over a full 22-lap race distance can give him an edge over his rivals come Sunday.
"I was near the front in all the tests," said Petrucci. "Maybe I was not always first, but I was twice in 10 days [once in Jerez last November and once in Sepang].
"This was my target, I had to work on several things both on and off the track. Andrea has given me a big hand and now is the time to start thinking about racing.
"[Maverick] Vinales and [Alex] Rins are very fast. Then there is [Marc] Marquez, there is [Valentino] Rossi, but I hope that the surprise for everybody will be Danilo.
"I am the only one who did a [full] race simulation, I discovered a bit the cards I have, and I'm ready to play them. I have to fight for the podium."
Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
Gold and Goose / LAT Images