Petros Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men’s health, announces today that President and Chief Commercial Officer Fady Boctor will present virtually at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022. The conference is being held on May 3 – 5, 2022 at The Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.



Presentation Date: May 4, 2022



Time: 10:00am Pacific Time



Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45053

Mr. Boctor will be available for one-on-one meetings. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup



About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men's health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men's health issues including, but not limited to erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie's disease, hormone health and substance use disorders.

CONTACTS:

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

917-885-7378

pr@coreir.com



