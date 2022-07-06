Petropavlovsk's (LON:POG) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Petropavlovsk's (LON:POG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Petropavlovsk:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.031 = US$48m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$233m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Petropavlovsk has an ROCE of 3.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Petropavlovsk compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 3.1%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 58%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

One more thing to note, Petropavlovsk has decreased current liabilities to 13% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Petropavlovsk has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 86% in the last five years. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

