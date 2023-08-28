PETRONAS Gas Berhad's (KLSE:PETGAS) Dividend Will Be MYR0.16

The board of PETRONAS Gas Berhad (KLSE:PETGAS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.16 per share on the 22nd of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 4.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

PETRONAS Gas Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Before making this announcement, PETRONAS Gas Berhad's was paying out quite a large proportion of earnings and 92% of free cash flows. This is usually an indication that the focus of the company is returning cash to shareholders rather than reinvesting it for growth.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 11.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 75% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.50 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.72. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.7% over that duration. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

PETRONAS Gas Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Unfortunately, PETRONAS Gas Berhad's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We don't think PETRONAS Gas Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for PETRONAS Gas Berhad that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

