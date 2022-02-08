Petronas Energy Canada CEO to depart for Malaysia

CALGARY — Petronas Energy Canada Ltd. has announced a leadership change.

The Calgary-based natural gas company, a subsidiary of state-owned Malaysian energy giant Petronas Global, says its president and CEO Mark Fitzgerald will transfer to Kuala Lumpur in April.

He will serve as Petronas Global's vice-president of international assets.

Fitzgerald has been CEO of Petronas Energy Canada since November 2016.

The company says Petronas Energy Canada chief financial officer Izwan Ismail will be appointed Canadian president and CEO effective April 1.

Ismail has worked with Petronas Global for 20 years and has been with Petronas Energy Canada since November of 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.

The Canadian Press