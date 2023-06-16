Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd's (KLSE:PETRONM) Dividend Will Be Increased To MYR0.25

Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd (KLSE:PETRONM) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 4th of July to MYR0.25. The payment will take the dividend yield to 5.0%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, prior to this announcement, Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 7.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 24%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.14 total annually to MYR0.25. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.0% per annum over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd has seen earnings per share falling at 3.9% per year over the last five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd's payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

