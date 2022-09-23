Petroleum Services Association of Canada Announces Rebrand to ENSERVA

Enserva
·4 min read
Enserva
Enserva

New name signifies Association’s embrace of fulsome energy industry

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s energy industry is transforming, and so is Enserva (the “Association”) – today, our Association is proud to officially announce our rebrand from our previous identity as the Petroleum Services Association of Canada to our new moniker, Enserva. This exciting rebrand better reflects who our Association is and where we are going.

For over 40 years, our Association has championed Canadian energy. Our roots run deep in the petroleum industry. Our future lies in the interconnected energy industry, where all verticals need the services, suppliers and manufacturers we represent.

For our team, board, and members, this is more than a name change. The Enserva brand is meant to commit the organization to continually serve our members’ and communities needs in everything we do. To showcase the kind of value our members can expect, we are launching our ESG playbook to members today. This toolkit, developed with the expertise of leading ESG professionals, supports our members in implementing ESG strategies to enable greater efficiency and opportunity in their businesses and to be catalysts for positive impacts in their communities. We are also rolling out our Advocacy Roadmap to members that outlines our industry advocacy plans and policy solutions as we continue to be collaborators on the road to NetZero.

The launch of our rebrand also includes a new logo that better represents the direction of our brand. The layers represent the three origins of energy on our planet: underground (warm grey), on the surface (green), and in the sky (blue), and the three sectors of our membership, services, supply and manufacturing.

We are so excited to share our new identity with you. Together, as members, and future members, we can unlock Canadian energy to make the world a better place.

“Our members are the innovators and solution-finders of Canada’s energy services, supply and manufacturing sector. They are the ones leading in meaningful contributions to the global energy challenge. At Enserva, we are the energy behind the energy.” – Gurpreet Lail, President and CEO, Enserva

“The energy industry is transforming, and so are we. We are thrilled to announce that we are now Enserva – a bold brand chosen to better reflect who we are and where we are going. AMGAS is proud to be apart of Enserva, an organization that so tirelessly supports Canada’s energy services, supply and manufacturing sector.” - January McKee, Board Chair of Enserva and President of AMGAS

“This new modern name and logo reflects the direction of the industry where Canada continues to have a bright future as one of the world’s most important sources of energy from all sources.  Tenaris is also investing in this direction and is pleased to be a part of Enserva.” - David McHattie, Vice President, Institutional Relations Tenaris Canada and Vice Chair of Enserva

“Our energy service sector is vital to the success and sustainability of Alberta’s energy industry. Working with oil and gas producers, service companies have provided thousands of jobs for Albertans and helped pump the lifeblood of this industry. I have no doubt this will continue under this bold new brand.” - Hon. Minister Savage, Minister of Energy Alberta

“Congratulations on the rebrand of your organization to reflect the evolution of this vital sector in our province. I wish you much success as you continue to champion sustainable Canadian energy.” - Hon. Minister Jim Reiter, Minister of Energy & Resources, Saskatchewan

“Canada’s world class energy services industry is evolving to address society’s needs.  As is the Association that has represented those service industries over the past decades.  The growing number of companies serving a diverse, efficient, and environmentally-advanced industry is well-served with a new brand that represents them and their role in Canada’s economy.  ‘Enserva’ is a great new brand.  Congratulations to Gurpreet Lail and all her team for capturing the essence of her members’ role in Canada’s future.” - Greg McLean, Member of Parliament, Calgary-Centre

“As proud members of Enserva, Schlumberger Canada Limited are extremely pleased with the new name, image, and inclusive positioning of the association that reflects our shared values.” - Matt Bryan, President Schlumberger Canada

“To me, the new name and image are in complete synch with the associations positioning that better meets the demands of membership and the change imperative that is occurring in today’s energy sector. We at Schlumberger Canada continue to be proud members of Enserva and could not be more on board with the new name, image, leadership team and all-inclusive direction of the association.” - Mark O’Byrne, President Palliser Production Management Limited (a Schlumberger Company)

“YWE is encouraged by PSAC changing their name to Enserva reflect the evolving energy industry. Service Companies are the backbone of our traditional O&G and emerging new energy source construction and maintenance and this name change reflects their readiness to support the industry with all of their needs going further.” – Katie Smith-Parent, Young Women in Energy

For more information about Enserva and details about membership, please visit enserva.ca.

Media inquiries
Amanda LeBlanc
aleblanc@enserva.ca
403-850-8068
Manager, Communications and Stakeholder Relations

About Enserva
Enserva is a national trade organization representing Canada’s energy services, supply, and manufacturing sectors on behalf of our member companies and the over 400,000 sector workers across the country. We are the energy sector’s innovators and solution-finders. We work together to make the world a better place by unlocking Canadian energy to reduce energy poverty and assure energy security.


Latest Stories

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • New-look Canadian women's basketball team eyes forward progress at World Cup

    Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Canada's former head coach Lisa Thomaidis spoke to the depth of international women's basketball, saying 10 teams were legitimate podium contenders. The analysis proved prescient. Canada, ranked fourth, didn't even advance out of the group stage. And while the top-ranked Americans won gold, it was No. 8 Japan scoring a surprising silver and No. 6 France grabbing bronze. Now, the world's top women's basketball players are set to reconvene in Australia for the FIBA Wor

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons

    P.K. Subban has announced his retirement. The former Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's top defenceman shared the news on his social media channels Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old Toronto native played 13 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. Subban registered 115 goals and 467 points in 824 regular-season games. The 43rd pick at the 2007 NHL draft added 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) in 96 post-season contests. The flashy blue-liner won the Norris in

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Gaudreau bought Bjorkstrand's house after basically forcing him out of Columbus

    Johnny Gaudreau took Oliver Bjorkstrand's spot on the Blue Jackets, then bought his house.

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • Terry Fox Run back in Alberta as thousands run in support of cancer research

    Across the country on Sunday, thousands of Canadians laced up their running shoes and pounded the pavement for the 42nd Terry Fox Run. The annual fundraiser for cancer research was back in person, and across the province, Albertans ran once again in honour of the Canadian legend. In Edmonton, more than 800 people ran to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The crowd in the capital was smaller than past years, but still an impressive turn out as the city continues to deal with the pande

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem the answer to crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B