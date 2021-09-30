Petrol stations ‘running out of fuel faster than they can be resupplied’

Petrol stations are still running out of fuel faster than they can be resupplied, retailers have warned, amid reports of long queues continuing in some parts of the country.

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) suggested the easing of the situation in recent days appeared to have stalled, with 27% of stations having run dry – the same percentage as on Wednesday.

Executive director Gordon Balmer said: “PRA members are reporting that whilst they are continuing to take further deliveries of fuel, this is running out quicker than usual due to unprecedented demand.

“We would urge drivers to maintain their buying habits and only fuel up as and when needed to ensure there is plenty of fuel to go around.

“It is important to remember that fuel stocks remain normal at refineries and terminals, and deliveries have been reduced solely due to the shortage of HGV drivers.”

His comments appeared to contradict the Government after one minister claimed the crisis was “under control”.

Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke told Sky News: “We are in a situation now where more fuel is being delivered to petrol stations than is being sold so that crisis is now absolutely back under control.

“That is something that will continue to ease if people just return to normal buying habits.”