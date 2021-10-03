Fuel issues persist in south but 'over' elsewhere

Fuel pumps

Petrol supplies are still not getting to London and south-east England, with more than a fifth of forecourts still dry, retailers have said.

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said it hoped the Army driving tankers would help increase fuel deliveries.

But it said the "crisis is virtually at an end in Scotland, the North and Midlands".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier did not rule out supply chain problems continuing until Christmas.

Brian Madderson, chairman of the PRA, said: "The fuel is still not going to the pumps that need it most in London and the South East."

On Sunday morning up to 22% of filling stations in the UK's most populous region were dry and only 60% had both grades of fuel available.

He said the PRA, which represents nearly 5,500 of the UK's 8,000 filling stations, was "disappointed that no concerted action is being taken to address the supply problems" in the South.

However, he said in the North there was a "plentiful supply at filling stations" and little queuing.