How has Ukraine conflict affected UK petrol prices?

Michael Race - Business reporter, BBC News
·5 min read
Woman filling up car at petrol pump
Woman filling up car at petrol pump

The cost of petrol at UK pumps has reached more than £1.60 a litre for the first time as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to affect global oil prices.

The average price for a litre of unleaded petrol has now hit £1.65. Just two years ago it was at a low of about £1 a litre. Diesel, too, has hit a record £1.76 a litre.

The price of both fuels has jumped following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Why has the price of petrol gone up?

Fuel has increased because the wholesale price for crude oil used in manufacturing petrol and diesel has increased.

Russia's assault on Ukraine has resulted in Western nations imposing economic and trading sanctions on Russia.

Person at petrol pump
Although the UK imports just 6% of its crude oil from Russia, it would still be affected by rising global wholesale prices

There are fears that in response to such sanctions, Russia might retaliate and restrict its oil pipeline supplies to Europe.

Russia is the European Union's biggest oil trading partner and is one of the largest energy producers and oil exporters globally.

Concerns over potential supply problems have pushed the price of Brent crude to well over $100 (£76) a barrel, with prices hitting a record of $139 per barrel, the highest level for almost 14 years.

The US and Canada have banned buying Russian oil which means demand for oil from other producers has increased, leading to higher prices.

And although the UK imports just 6% of its crude oil from Russia, it would still be affected by global wholesale prices rising.

Petrol price movements are also affected by the exchange rate between the dollar and the pound, because crude oil is traded in dollars.

UK consumers were already experiencing increases in costs for petrol because demand for energy - and its price - collapsed at the start of the Covid pandemic.

As economic confidence has returned in fits and starts, suppliers haven't always been immediately able to meet rising levels of demand, which has caused the price of crude oil, and products derived from it, to rise.

Does a change in the oil price automatically mean pump prices move too?

When wholesale energy prices move, petrol and diesel prices usually do too.

But petrol retailers don't always pass on all of the changes to their customers immediately or in full.

In January the motoring organisation, the RAC, accused petrol retailers of keeping prices unnecessarily high and taking extra profits even after wholesale prices dipped.

But petrol retailers said they were covering the rising costs of running their businesses.

The Petrol Retailers Association says customers bought 15% less fuel last year compared to before the pandemic. This means retailers had to make higher profits on each litre sold if they wanted to cover their overheads.

What else determines the price of fuel?

More than half of the price tag at the pump is tax of one kind or another.

Another factor is the price of bioethanol, which is added to fuel to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Although it's a small part of the overall price, it's more expensive than petrol and diesel and its price has nearly doubled over the past year.

These added costs help explain why fuel prices vary so much between countries too. The UK currently ranks near the top of the list, although motorists in Scandinavian countries, the Netherlands, Israel and Greece all pay more.

Will petrol prices come down?

That depends on supply and demand in the world energy market, and what could happen as the war in Ukraine continues.

And even if wholesale fuel costs drop, it can take some time for this to filter through to prices at the pump.

Consultancy firm Portland Fuel say there is "potential for enormous supply disruption" if Russia retaliates to sanctions and uses oil "as a weapon".

Steve Irwin, from Portland, says its "impossible to know" what kind of trajectory oil prices might take in the coming weeks.

However, Mr Irwin added that price was a bigger concern than supply currently, as the US and Saudi Arabia are also huge oil exporters.

In the UK, the government isn't likely to cut tax on petrol any time soon. Fuel duty provides a significant source of revenue for the government - £28bn in 2019-20, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility. That's 3.3% of the overall tax take, equivalent to £1,000 per household.

Rishi Sunak
In October's Budget the chancellor Rishi Sunak announced fuel duty would remain at its current level for the 12th year running

Do we even want the cost of petrol to come down?

There's an argument that now is not the time to make fossil fuels cheaper as it may encourage more people switch to public transport or to electric vehicles.

Simon Williams from the RAC is doubtful. He says the cost of new electric cars, and the lack of second-hand models, will still stop a lot of people from making the switch.

And even if the cost of petrol is high, he points out that rail travel is still expensive compared to driving.

Smiling mother holding electric plug standing by father at gas station
Sales of electric cars have risen

However, Gill Nowell, head of electric vehicles at LV= General Insurance says that while the price of an electric car is higher - the running costs, including charging and maintenance can be almost half that of a similar petrol or diesel model.

If you lease a car, she says, the lower running and charging costs mean "most electric cars come out cheaper". And the higher the price of fossil fuels, the more favourable the calculations for EVs become.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Western brands unable to leave Russia

    Marks and Spencer, Burger King, Marriott and Accor say they cannot shut outlets due to franchise deals.

  • Oil Prices Drop Below $100 — Will Gas Prices Decrease Too?

    In late February -- as the world faced the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine -- oil prices rose to just under $100 a barrel. By March 7, 2022, Brent crude, the world oil benchmark, had reached...

  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Ashoori back in Britain after Iran deal

    LONDON (AP) — A plane carrying two British citizens jailed in Iran more than five years, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, landed on British soil early Thursday. The charity worker and retired civil engineer had been released Wednesday after the U.K. government settled a decades-old debt to Iran. The British government said a third detainee, Morad Tahbaz, who holds U.S., British and Iranian citizenship, was released from prison on furlough as part of the same deal. The government-c

  • Council of Europe expels Russia from human rights body

    BRUSSELS (AP) — The Council of Europe on Wednesday expelled Russia from the continent’s foremost human rights body in an unprecedented move over Moscow's invasion and war in Ukraine. The 47-nation organization’s committee of ministers said in statement that “the Russian Federation ceases to be a member of the Council of Europe as from today, after 26 years of membership.” Early in the week, the group’s parliamentary assembly already initiated the process of expulsion and unanimously backed that

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • LeBron whips ball at defenceless Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Was LeBron taking out some frustration, or just trying to save the ball?

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.