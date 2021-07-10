Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on July 10, 2021: Fuel Prices Hiked Again; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities

New Delhi, July 10: The prices of petrol and diesel have been once increased on Saturday, July 10 by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) leading the rates of the fuel to reach record-breaking high in several cities across the country. The petrol prices in the four major metro cities have crossed the Rs 100-mark with the consecutive hike in its price. On Saturday, the prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi stood at Rs 100.91 per litre and Rs 89.88 per litre respectively. A day earlier, on Friday, the petrol was being sold at Rs 100.56 and diesel at Rs 89.62 per litre respectively.

In Mumbai the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 106.93 per litre and Rs 97.46 per litre on Saturday, marking an hike of 34 paise and 26 paise respectively. A day before, on July 9, the prices of petrol and diesel in Mumbai stood at Rs 106.59 and Rs 97.18 respectively. The price of petrol in Mumbai breached the Rs 100-mark on May 29 and has remained above it since then.World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On July 10, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 100.91 Rs 89.88 Mumbai Rs 106.93 Rs 97.46 Kolkata Rs 101.01 Rs 92.97 Chennai Rs 101.67 Rs 94.39

Meanwhile the price of petrol in Kolkata on Saturday, July 10, stood at Rs 101.01 after a hike of 39 paise and the price of diesel in the city stands at Rs 92.97 after an increase of 32 paise as compared to previous day's prices. On Saturday, the price of petrol and diesel in Chennai stand at Rs 101.67 per litre and Rs 94.39 per litre respectively.