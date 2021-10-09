Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fifth consecutive day

Representative image

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the country for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday, ranging from 26 paise to 35 paise.

In Delhi, the petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre, taking it to Rs 104.23.

In Kolkata, the price of diesel as of Saturday is 95.58 per litre, up by 35 paise.

Whereas, the prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai is Rs 101.27 and 96.93 per litre, respectively, up by 26 paise. (ANI)