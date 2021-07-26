Petrol and diesel prices in your city today on 26 July 2021, check here
Petrol prices remained unchanged in the country for the ninth day on Monday while diesel rates also did not go up. In Delhi, petrol prices remained at Rs 101.84 a litre while the rate of diesel was at Rs 89.87.
In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 107.83 per litre and diesel costs Rs 97.45 for one litre.
One litre of petrol is priced at Rs 102.49 in Chennai and diesel costs Rs 94.39 per litre in the city. Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 102.08 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 93.02. While petrol can be bought at Rs 110.20 in Bhopal and diesel is priced at Rs 98.67 for one litre.
Since 4 May, fuel prices have been on the rise in the country after the assembly elections in states and union territories including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.
Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:
1. >Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 107.83 per litre Diesel - Rs 97.45 per litre
2. >Delhi
Petrol - Rs 101.84 per litre Diesel - Rs 89.87 per litre
3. >Chennai
Petrol - Rs 102.49 per litre Diesel - Rs 94.39 per litre
4. >Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 102.08 per litre Diesel - Rs 93.02 per litre
5. >Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 110.20 per litre Diesel - Rs 98.67 per litre
6. >Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 105. 83 per litre Diesel - Rs 97.96 per litre
7. >Bangaluru
Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre Diesel - Rs 95.26 per litre
8. >Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 97.64 per litre Diesel - Rs 89.22 per litre
9. >Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 98.92 per litre Diesel - Rs 90.26 per litre
10. >Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 98.79 per litre Diesel - 96.95 per litre
11. >Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 103.82 per litre Diesel - Rs 96.47 per litre
