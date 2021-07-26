Petrol and diesel prices in your city today on 26 July 2021, check here

Petrol prices remained unchanged in the country for the ninth day on Monday while diesel rates also did not go up. In Delhi, petrol prices remained at Rs 101.84 a litre while the rate of diesel was at Rs 89.87.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 107.83 per litre and diesel costs Rs 97.45 for one litre.

One litre of petrol is priced at Rs 102.49 in Chennai and diesel costs Rs 94.39 per litre in the city. Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 102.08 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 93.02. While petrol can be bought at Rs 110.20 in Bhopal and diesel is priced at Rs 98.67 for one litre.

Since 4 May, fuel prices have been on the rise in the country after the assembly elections in states and union territories including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:

1. >Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.83 per litre Diesel - Rs 97.45 per litre

2. >Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.84 per litre Diesel - Rs 89.87 per litre

3. >Chennai

Petrol - Rs 102.49 per litre Diesel - Rs 94.39 per litre

4. >Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 102.08 per litre Diesel - Rs 93.02 per litre

5. >Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 110.20 per litre Diesel - Rs 98.67 per litre

6. >Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105. 83 per litre Diesel - Rs 97.96 per litre

7. >Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre Diesel - Rs 95.26 per litre

8. >Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 97.64 per litre Diesel - Rs 89.22 per litre

9. >Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.92 per litre Diesel - Rs 90.26 per litre

10. >Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.79 per litre Diesel - 96.95 per litre

11. >Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 103.82 per litre Diesel - Rs 96.47 per litre

