Petrol, diesel price today 27 September 2021: Diesel costlier, check rates in Delhi, Mumbai here
Petrol prices remained static but diesel prices rose on Monday across the country. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 101.19 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 89.32 per litre, a hike by 25 paise.
In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 107.26 per litre and diesel costs Rs 96.94 for one litre, an increase by 26 paise.
In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 98.96. On Monday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 93.69 per litre, a rise of 23 paise.
Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 101.62 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.93 a litre, which is expensive by 24 paise.
While petrol can be bought at Rs 109.63 in Bhopal and diesel costs Rs 98.19 a litre, dearer by 27 paise.
Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.
Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:
1. >Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 107.26 per litre Diesel - Rs 96.94 per litre
2. >Delhi
Petrol - Rs 101.19 per litre Diesel - Rs 89.32 per litre
3. >Chennai
Petrol - Rs 98.96 per litre Diesel - Rs 93.93 per litre
4. >Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 101.62 per litre Diesel - Rs 92.42 per litre
5. >Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 109.63 per litre Diesel - Rs 98.19 per litre
6. >Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 105.26 per litre Diesel - Rs 97.46 per litre
7. >Bangaluru
Petrol - Rs 104.70 per litre Diesel - Rs 94.80 per litre
8. >Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 97.05 per litre Diesel - Rs 88.71 per litre
9. >Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 98.30 per litre Diesel - Rs 89.73 per litre
10. >Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 98.26 per litre Diesel - Rs 96.47 per litre
11. >Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 103.42 per litre Diesel - Rs 96.13 per litre
