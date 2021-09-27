Petrol, diesel price today 27 September 2021: Diesel costlier, check rates in Delhi, Mumbai here

Petrol prices remained static but diesel prices rose on Monday across the country. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 101.19 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 89.32 per litre, a hike by 25 paise.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 107.26 per litre and diesel costs Rs 96.94 for one litre, an increase by 26 paise.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 98.96. On Monday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 93.69 per litre, a rise of 23 paise.

Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 101.62 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.93 a litre, which is expensive by 24 paise.

While petrol can be bought at Rs 109.63 in Bhopal and diesel costs Rs 98.19 a litre, dearer by 27 paise.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:

1. >Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.26 per litre Diesel - Rs 96.94 per litre

2. >Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.19 per litre Diesel - Rs 89.32 per litre

3. >Chennai

Petrol - Rs 98.96 per litre Diesel - Rs 93.93 per litre

4. >Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.62 per litre Diesel - Rs 92.42 per litre

5. >Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.63 per litre Diesel - Rs 98.19 per litre

6. >Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.26 per litre Diesel - Rs 97.46 per litre

7. >Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.70 per litre Diesel - Rs 94.80 per litre

8. >Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 97.05 per litre Diesel - Rs 88.71 per litre

9. >Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.30 per litre Diesel - Rs 89.73 per litre

10. >Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.26 per litre Diesel - Rs 96.47 per litre

11. >Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 103.42 per litre Diesel - Rs 96.13 per litre

