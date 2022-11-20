Petrol cars finally cheaper to run than diesel as 'fuel gap' hits record high

Petrol car

Diesel cars are now less cost effective to run than petrol, analysis has suggested as drivers are paying a record 24.5p more per litre.

The widening price gap means the average petrol car is now more cost-effective despite not running as far per gallon, Telegraph analysis of government figures suggests.

On average a litre of petrol cost 164.4p at the pumps last week while the price of diesel was 188.9p, official data showed. This is the largest difference since records began in 2003.

Experts say the waning economic benefit will be the final nail in the coffin for diesel cars, which have become increasingly unpopular since the Volkswagen emissions scandal in 2015.

“In terms of new car sales, diesel is basically already just a niche vehicle”, said Stuart Masson, Editorial Director of advisory service The Car Expert.

The fuel is "the first to fall" in the shift towards electric cars, he said.

It comes after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt left the door open to a 23pc hike in the Autumn Statement, an increase that would add 12p to the cost of a litre of fuel, tipping diesel over the £2 mark.

Mr Hunt scrambled to reassure Conservative critics that the Government had yet to make a decision on the issue following a backlash led by Priti Patel.

In the past diesel has been recommended for people driving at least 12,000 miles annually – but with that mileage it would still be £62 more expensive at today's prices.

Someone driving 8,000 miles a year would save £41 by driving a petrol rather than a diesel vehicle, Telegraph analysis of government and Which? data shows.

Fuel economy figures are notoriously unreliable, as the testing is done in a lab under specific circumstances.

Independent tests by consumer brand Which? earlier this year showed the average diesel car travels between 4 and 5.3 more miles per gallon than petrol vehicles.

Even when accounting for drivers who overwhelmingly use motorways or drive out of town, where diesel cars are most cost-effective, the savings have still diminished.

Story continues

Government data suggests that petrol cars on average became cheaper to run from mid-October when the price gap surpassed 19p.

New diesel vehicles also tend to be more expensive than petrol vehicles, adding to the overall cost. However, total costs will depend on the model – and on individual driving habits.

“Ultimately, one of the biggest factors of how practical and cost-effective a car is comes down to the driver. If you go easy on the right foot then you will use less fuel, no matter what sort it is,” said Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation.

The price difference was 4.5p on average before Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February – 20p lower than it is today.

The gap has increased significantly since the end of summer. Higher demand over the winter months is pushing up costs even further, as many countries also use diesel for heating and power generation, according to Mr. Gooding.

“The situation for diesel drivers is grim and unlikely to improve in the weeks ahead. In fact, it could deteriorate,” he said.

The International Energy Agency has warned that diesel could become the next pinch point in the energy crisis.

EU sanctions on imports of diesel and other refined products from Russia due to take effect in February next year are expected to drive prices even higher by limiting supply.

The cost of the fuel surged to record levels in October and is 70pc higher than a year ago, according to the IEA.

The heightened prices will have knock-on effects on the wider economy and could fan inflation, as it is the fuel most commonly used for HGV vehicles and farming.

Soon diesel will only be used by people in these industries, according to Mr Masson.

“It's still going to be essential for people who are long haul drivers and farmers. But for your ordinary suburban consumer, diesel is pretty much now in the past,” he said.

The rapidly widening price gap in fuel will likely also make consumers less inclined to buy a diesel car, according to Laura Harvey of car marketplace Auto Trader.

“There's definitely a downward trend towards diesel,” she said. “Electric is gaining that share.”

“We see, and have seen, huge spikes in interest when fuel prices have gone up. Consumers then search for electric vehicles.”