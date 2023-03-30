Petrofac, Hitachi Energy receive $14 billion agreement from TenneT

Reuters
·1 min read
A logo of Hitachi is pictured at Hitachi, northeast of Tokyo

(Reuters) - Petrofac Ltd said on Thursday it was awarded a 13 billion euro ($14.09 billion) framework agreement with Hitachi Energy by Dutch-German electricity grid operator TenneT to supply offshore platforms and onshore converter stations.

The multi-year framework agreement, which the oilfield services provider said represents the largest in its history, is part of TenneT's 2 gigawatt (2GW) high-voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore wind programme in the North Sea.

TenneT has been engaged to connect about two-thirds of the 65 GW in offshore wind capacity targeted by Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Belgium by 2030.

The agreement covers six projects, each of which will be executed under a standalone contract valued at over 2 billion euros, split about equally between Petrofac and Hitachi Energy, Petrofac said.

Petrofac also said it would undertake the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the offshore platforms and elements of the onshore converter stations, while Hitachi Energy will supply converter stations.

($1 = 0.9227 euros)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

Latest Stories

  • Car companies stand to make billions charging monthly fees for features like heated seats. Electric vehicles make that even easier for them.

    Pricey add-ons could start ruffling EV-buyer feathers — but automakers might struggle to survive without them, a new study says.

  • I’m a Financial Advisor Who Knows What Retirees Actually Do With Their Savings (It Might Surprise You)

    Once you've entered retirement, you'll need to have a plan for your retirement savings account. Ideally, you'll utilize these savings in a way that can make your nest egg last for years to come -- but...

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • South Korea to Pass Its Own ‘Chips Act’ Amid US-China Friction

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s parliament is expected to approve a bill Thursday to boost the country’s powerhouse semiconductor industry by giving firms tax breaks to spur investments.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostThe legislati

  • US puts trade curbs on 5 Chinese firms over alleged role in Uyghur repression

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday imposed new trade restrictions on five Chinese companies for allegedly aiding in the repression of the Uyghur Muslim minority but China rejected the accusation as "lies" aimed at constraining it. According to Hikvision's 2021 half-year report, at least four of the companies facing new curbs belong to the Chinese surveillance camera maker including Luopu Haishi Dingxin Electronic Technology Co, Moyu Haishi Electronic Technology Co, Pishan Haishi Yong'an Electronic Technology Co and Urumqi Haishi Xin'an Electronic Technology Co.

  • Suze Orman, Warren Buffett and Other Money Experts Weigh In on How To Best Set Yourself Up for Retirement

    Depending on what stage you're at in life, you may either be thinking very carefully about retirement, or not worrying much about it at all. I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments...

  • U.S. chip subsidy criteria could be a 'burden', says South Korea

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Criteria to qualify for new U.S. semiconductor subsidies could be "burdensome" for companies such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc, South Korea's trade minister said on Thursday. Conditions include sharing excess profit with the U.S. government, and three industry sources said the application process itself could expose confidential corporate strategy. Subsidies would come from a $52 billion pool of research and manufacturing funds earmarked under the United States' so-called CHIPS Act, for which the Commerce Department announced guides and templates this month.

  • Jeep's CEO doesn't think there are enough raw materials on earth to meet electric-car demand

    The chief executive of Jeep-maker Stellantis doesn't think there are enough of the necessary raw materials on earth to meet the industry's EV needs.

  • Russia says it has rerouted all oil exports hit by Western embargo

    Russia has successfully redirected all its crude oil exports affected by Western sanctions over Ukraine to "friendly" countries, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Tuesday, while still a decline in oil and gas output this year. The West imposed wide-ranging sanctions, including an embargo on seaborne Russian oil imports, after Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine in February 2022. Shulginov reiterated that Russian oil and gas production was expected to decline in 2023, as Moscow comes under pressure from Western restrictions and a lack of European buyers.

  • China tackles chip talent shortage with new courses, higher pay

    China is ramping up efforts to develop home-grown semiconductor talent as it seeks to rapidly fill a shortage of expertise that has been made worse by U.S. efforts to limit Beijing's access to advanced chip technology. Enrolments for undergraduate and post-graduate courses have surged over the past five years thanks to new funds for top universities as well as a boom in smaller private schools focused on shorter-term instruction. "The prospect of the chip industry is promising, while the employment for software engineers from ordinary schools is not as good as before," said Clara Zhao, who studied materials science at university before securing a job in the chips sector.

  • Former Amazon Studios Europe Boss Georgia Brown To Oversee BFI Skills Task Force

    Former Amazon Studios Europe boss Georgia Brown is to chair the BFI’s Skills Task Force, which has been assembled to address major skills shortages in the UK film and TV sector over the next five years. The Task Force has buy-in from streamers including Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV + and Disney, U.S. studios including […]

  • UPDATE 1-QatarEnergy picks up stakes from Exxon in Canadian offshore blocks

    Qatar's state-owned energy company on Wednesday signed a deal to acquire from ExxonMobil stakes in two Canadian offshore explorations block, the latest in the Gulf state's efforts to expand its global oil and gas portfolio. QatarEnergy, the world's largest producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has in recent years entered some of the most promising oil and gas basins through deals with top Western companies eager to secure stakes in Qatar's LNG industry.

  • Russia's Rosneft files suit against Reuters over BP article

    Russian oil giant Rosneft has filed a suit against Reuters in a Moscow court, alleging parts of a Reuters article about BP's decision to exit its stake in Rosneft were defamatory. Rosneft's claim, filed in Moscow Arbitration Court on March 16, alleges that several statements attributed to BP executives in the story are false, including one saying Rosneft was "dissonant" with BP's strategy. It also said a sentence saying France had linked a yacht it had impounded to Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin was false.

  • 'It's honestly changed my life': Employees from one of the biggest 4-day-workweek trials say working less improved their lives but was a big adjustment

    A UK trial of a four-day workweek was largely successful. All but five of the 61 companies that took part said they planned to continue the model.

  • Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement

    There are many different approaches and strategies for retirement investing that might appeal to you. But how do you tell if a certain strategy works for your situation? When evaluating different approaches, consider how each strategy is put together and … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boy Scouts' $2.4 billion bankruptcy plan upheld by judge

    DOVER, Del. (AP) — A $2.4 billion bankruptcy plan for the Boy Scouts of America has been upheld by a federal judge, clearing an important hurdle in the legal challenge by certain insurance companies and dissenting sex abuse survivors. The plan would let the Texas-based organization keep operating while it compensates tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children while involved in Scouting. The ruling released Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Delaware rejected arguments

  • Georgia parent fired for taking time off after child's birth awarded more than $67,000 in FMLA case

    US Logistics Solutions illegally terminated an employee for taking time off to care for his newborn baby and spouse, the Department of Labor said.

  • Indian Energy Investor Recoups $20 Billion After Short Seller Attack

    Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani has seen his net worth plunge after short seller group Hindenburg Research published a damning report, but the billionaire has managed to recoup $20 billion in 30 days following the attack

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not...

  • Walmart worker in NC got fired for missing work due to chronic illness, EEOC lawsuit says

    She was told she racked up too many absences — including one when the employee was hospitalized, court records show.