Petro-Victory Provides Update on Timing of Release of Year End Results

CALGARY , April 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Petro-Victory Energy Corp. ("Petro-Victory" or the "Company") (VRY.V) announces that due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 virus, it is relying on ‎the exemption ‎provided in Alberta Blanket Order 51-517 Temporary Exemption from Certain ‎Corporate Finance Requirements (the "Alberta Order") of the Alberta Securities Commission and ‎similar exemptions ‎provided by the other securities commissions to postpone the filing of the ‎‎following continuous disclosure documents (collectively the "Documents"): ‎

the Company's Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December ‎‎31, 2019, as ‎required by section 4.2 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure ‎Obligations ‎‎("NI 51-102");‎ and





the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December ‎‎31, 2019, as ‎required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102; and‎





the Company's Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information, Report on ‎Reserves Data by Independent Qualified Reserves Evaluator, and Report of Management ‎and Directors on Oil and Gas Disclosure for the year ended December 31, 2019 , as required ‎by section 2.1 of National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas ‎Activities. ‎





According to the Alberta Order during the period from March 23, 2020 to June 1, 2020 , a person or ‎‎company required to make certain filings as described in the Alberta Order has an additional 45 ‎‎days from the deadline otherwise applicable under Alberta securities laws to make the filing. Petro-Victory expects to file the Documents by no later than June 12 , 2020.‎

Until the ‎Company has filed the Documents, members of the Company's management and other ‎insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out period as per its internal Insider Trading Policy ‎that is consistent with the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File ‎Cease ‎Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions. Until the ‎Company has filed the required ‎Documents, members of the Company's management and other insiders will ‎observe a trading ‎blackout consistent with the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-‎to-File ‎‎Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.‎

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

