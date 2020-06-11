Petro Coin (PETC) Announces to List on GodFinex Exchange

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / Petro Coin (PETC) project, a blockchain-powered service platform which helps to quickly create, manage and maintain enterprise-level networks and commercial blockchain applications, will get listed on GodFinex, a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange which focuses on digital currency transactions and future development on 11th June 2020.

Petro Coin (PETC) has features such as low development costs, fast deployment, high performance and strong scalability, security and reliability, which can provide a one-stop solution for developers or business with blockchain capabilities. The original main-side chain model and core system of Petro Coin integrate and abstract the underlying blockchain network, consensus, application development capabilities and blockchain supporting facilities into user-acceptable programmable interfaces and operating interfaces, which allows enterprises and developers to focus more on the development of the applications.

As the only circulating asset in the ecosystem, Petro Coin (PETC) has a total supply of 2 billion, and the creation will be reduced once 2116800 blocks. Out of the 2 billion supply, 700,000,000 Petro Coin (PETC) will be in the subscription with private placement price as 0.023 USD and 90 days subscription period.

GodFinex, which will soon list Petro Coin (PETC), is a global digital asset exchange that provides comprehensive cryptocurrency trading services to their users worldwide as well as 24/7 customer service and support for the entire network. As the mission of GodFinex, they are dedicated to making more innovations and to improving the customer experience.

"We are excited about our project listing on GodFinex, the global leading cryptocurrency exchange. We believe that this exchange listing allows us to get one step closer to more users around the world." said Petro Coin team. "The service launch of Petro Coin is under planning, and through this progress, we will gear up for upgrading user-friendly services for all of our customers."

About Petro Coin

Petro Coin is a service platform which helps to quickly create, manage and maintain enterprise-level networks and commercial blockchain applications. It has features such as low development costs, fast deployment, high performance and strong scalability, security and reliability. Thus, Petro Coin system is a one-stop solution for developers or business with blockchain capabilities. Petro Coin system's original main-sidechain model and core system integrate and abstract the underlying blockchain network, consensus, application development capabilities, and blockchain supporting facilities into user-acceptable programmable interfaces and operating interfaces, shielding them. The underlying technical details make application development simpler and more efficient, and allow enterprises and developers to focus more on the development of the applications.

Contact：

Wang Sheng

Email: 2295323586@qq.com

Phone: +86 13816991100

City: Singapore

SOURCE: Petro Coin





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/593541/PetroCoin-PETC-Announces-to-List-on-GodFinex-Exchange



