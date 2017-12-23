Petras late jumper, Stony Brook upsets Rutgers 75-73 in OT

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) -- Jakub Petras hadn't shot a mid-range jumper in a game all season. He picked a good time to take his first.

The 6-foot-11 Petras hit a shot from the right elbow with .02 seconds left in overtime to give Stony Brook the upset over Rutgers 75-73 on Friday night.

''I saw my point guard Jaron Cornish driving the baseline, he kind of got stopped. My man went and helped a little bit. He threw it to me,'' Petras said. ''I thought he was going to travel. I really thought he was going to travel. I saw the clock. I was kind of looking for another shot, but I saw the clock and I saw the man coming at me, I pumped faked and took one dribble and I saw wide open space so I just shot it.''

Petras wasn't the only one who thought Cornish could have traveled. When the replay was shown on the videoboard, the 4,675 fans booed as Cornish appeared to travel on the baseline before his pass to Petras.

''I don't know,'' Cornish said when asked if he traveled. ''They didn't call it and I got it to Jake and he made a good shot. It is what it is.''

The Seawolves (5-8) were led by Akwasi Yeboah's 21 points and Cornish had his first career double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Deshawn Freeman scored 18 points to lead Rutgers while Geo Baker overcame a sluggish first half to score 15.

Rutgers looked like it was going to escape with a victory in regulation before Stony Brook scored five points in the final seven seconds. Cornish would steal an inbound pass from Eugene Omoruyi and drain a 3-pointer with three seconds left to send the game to overtime, 64-64.

''We knew we had the possession arrow, so initially we were trying to get a steal or a jump ball. We didn't want to foul right away. It was kind of a broken play in the sense that we were just trying to pressure or deny, and luckily it bounced right to him, he took two dribbles to the corner and threw up a shot,'' coach Jeff Boals said. ''I was standing right there and it looked good. It was a big-time play on his part.''