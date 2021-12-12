Petra Srncova: Body found in hunt for missing children’s nurse in Camberwell

Petra Srncova has been missing for a week (Family handout/Metropolitan Police) (PA Media)

A body has been found in the hunt for missing senior nurse assistant Petra Srncova from Camberwell.

Police were called by a member of the public to reports of the body of a woman that had been found in Brunswick Park at 11.40am on Sunday.

It came after her family were said to be “desperately worried about her”.

Ms Srncova, 32, vanished on November 28 after boarding two buses on her way home from Evelina London Children’s Hospital where she worked as a nursing assistant.

She was reported missing by a concerned colleague last week after failing to turn up for work – which has been described as very “out of character” for her.

The Metropolitan Police said Petra left the hospital at 7.45pm on November 28 and it is thought she took money out of a cashpoint before getting on two buses.

She was last seen in the Camberwell area, where she lives, at around 8.22pm and was reported missing by a colleague on December 3.

Forensics remain on scene at the location in the park.

Scotland Yard said at this early stage the woman’s death is being treated as unexplained.

While formal identification awaits, Petra’s family have been informed of this development.

A man has been released on bail pending further inquiries after being arrested in connection with the disappearance.

The Metropolitan Police said a man arrested in connection with her disappearance earlier this week had been released from custody pending further inquiries.

