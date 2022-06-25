Petra Kvitova insists Wimbledon is a different challenge after Eastbourne title

Ed Elliot
·4 min read
Petra Kvitova won at Eastbourne for the first time (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)
Petra Kvitova won at Eastbourne for the first time (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Petra Kvitova insists Wimbledon will be a “totally different” challenge after surprising herself by storming to glory at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne.

Kvitova, a two-time winner at SW19, blitzed defending champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-2 to win the Devonshire Park title for the first time.

The 32-year-old had arrived in East Sussex short of form before warming up for the All England Club with a string of convincing victories culminating in a first grass-court final since 2018.

Kvitova said it was tough to compare her current shape to when she won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014 but admits anything is possible as she bids to end an eight-year wait for Grand Slam success.

“I do feel very well on the grass,” said the former world number two, who will play Italian Jasmine Paolini in the first round in south-west London.

“I moved very nicely as well, playing some good shots, serving well, returning well but it will be totally different over there.

“It’s a new tournament, a new week, everything can happen.

“I’m just looking forward to being there but it’s just difficult to compare (to 2011 and 2014).

“I know I will give everything I have on the court and we will see what happens.”

I'm just looking forward to being there but it's just difficult to compare (to 2011 and 2014)

Petra Kitova on Wimbledon

Victory for 14th seed Kvitova brought a 29th career singles title and provides a timely confidence boost.

Her maiden Wimbledon triumph came after she lost the Eastbourne final to Marion Bartoli 11 years ago.

The powerful Czech never looked in any danger of further disappointment on the south coast as she brushed aside an off-colour Ostapenko in just an hour and 17 minutes.

Kvitova later revealed she still “sometimes” feels the effects of a knife attack suffered in December 2016 which left her requiring surgery on her playing hand but preferred not to elaborate due to her participation in the forthcoming championships.

(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

She is determined to enjoy the summer slam, with the absence of ranking points following the ban on Russian and Belarusian players contributing to her relaxed mood.

“I’m not thinking about it (winning the title); I was not thinking even in 2011 about it,” she said.

“I was just going to play match by match, which I think I am going to do the same because my year so far wasn’t great at all – it was my first semi-final, final and title of the year.

“So I was a bit struggling. I was really looking forward to being on my favoured grass and this is the result of it, which is surprising as well.

“I’m so happy to be there (Wimbledon) again, it’s a beautiful tournament and I will enjoy it. I’m not losing points; I’m not gaining points, so whatever.”

(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

Ostapenko had previously not dropped a set all week but struggled to deal with her opponent’s booming serve and blistering forehand during an error-strewn display.

The 25-year-old Latvian’s below-par showing was perhaps later explained when she pulled out of the women’s doubles final due to a toe injury, handing the title to Serbian Aleksandra Krunic and Poland’s Magda Linette.

She is scheduled to face France’s Oceane Dodin in her Wimbledon opener on Monday.

Taylor Fritz backed himself for a strong run at SW19 after edging a nail-biting all-American battle with Maxime Cressy to win the men’s singles.

The 24-year-old, who prevailed 6-2 6-7 (4) 7-6 (4) in two hours and 17 minutes, is seeded 11th for the championships and begins against Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

“I think I can go really far,” he said. “I’ve been pretty locked in here all week so it’s not going to be too tough for me to stay in that mindset.

“I’m a huge confidence player. I feel really good about Wimbledon – I wish there were some points on the line!”

Fritz secured his third tour-level title with Saturday’s success, having also lifted the Eastbourne trophy in 2019 and beaten Rafael Nadal in the Indian Wells final in March.

I'm a huge confidence player. I feel really good about Wimbledon – I wish there were some points on the line

Taylor Fritz

The world number 14 believes he has regained the level which saw him end Nadal’s 20-match winning streak after a frustrating period of being hampered by injury issues.

“Having a good week and winning a tournament is huge, feeling like I am back to where I was at that point,” he said.

“In general winning that match was huge because I’ve lost to the big guys a lot, so it was kind of nice to break through that.

“The worst thing you can do is look on the other side of the court and be like that’s Nadal or that’s (Novak) Djokovic.

“You have to just play the person in front of you and zone out the fact you’re playing the person you watched growing up.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Paul Maurice hired as new coach of the Florida Panthers

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice is the new coach of the Florida Panthers, agreeing on a deal Wednesday to take over a club coming off a season where it had the best record in the NHL and rewrote the franchise’s record book. The 55-year-old Maurice will be introduced Thursday morning, the Panthers said. Maurice will replace Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette, who could remain with the organization if he chooses to do so. Brunette took over early last season following the resignation of Joel

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • U.S. Open a reminder of what really matters in golf

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A week that began with Phil Mickelson speaking without saying hardly anything ended with Matt Fitzpatrick at a momentary loss for words in his proudest moment. The U.S. Open was more that just a diversion from the disruption in golf. It brought meaning to the game. “No words," Fitzpatrick said moments after a shot that will become part of U.S. Open lore. He hit 9-iron from behind a lip in a fairway bunker on the 18th hole at Brookline that settled 18 feet behind the pin a

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion ,6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • NHL awards: Toronto forward Auston Matthews named 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award winner

    Auston Matthews is your Ted Lindsay Award winner as the league's most valuable player, as voted on by his NHL peers.

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • NHL Twitter moment of the year

    Kodak Black's appearance at a Florida Panthers hockey game was certainly memorable, while Leon Draisaitl's 'pissy' exchange with Oilers reporter Jim Matheson will go down in the press conference Hall of Fame but which will win the award for NHL Twitter moment of the year?

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Avalanche fan barred from Ball Arena for sprinkling friend’s ashes on the ice

    A die-hard Avalanche won't be at Ball Arena for Game 5 of the Cup final after he was banned from Colorado's home rink for the rest of 2021-22.

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.