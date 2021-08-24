Petra’s joins list of Charlotte music venues requiring proof of COVID vaccination

Another Charlotte business is joining live music venues requiring coronavirus vaccination verification.

Petra’s in Plaza Midwood said Tuesday on social media that effective immediately it will require proof of a vaccine for all shows and events, as well as masks indoors.

“We’re sorry for the short notice, but what must be done, must be done — anything less would be highly irresponsible on our part,” the company said on Facebook.

The bar, venue and taproom also encouraged everyone to get vaccinated “for the sake of live music” and family, friends and neighbors.

The majority of comments thanked Petra’s for its decision.

“Thank you! Measures like this will make it much more likely that I’d be comfortable going to live shows!” one person said.

“Really appreciate putting so much thought into a tough situation and being so responsible,” another said.

Only 56% of Mecklenburg County residents are at least partially vaccinated and the county averages 547 new coronavirus cases daily due to the delta variant of coronavirus, the Observer has reported.

Last week, the city of Charlotte once again began a temporary mask requirement in indoor public spaces and businesses regardless of vaccination status. A countywide mask mandate begins Aug. 31.

Petra’s, at 1919 Commonwealth Ave. since 2007, just reopened this month after being closed because of the pandemic, according to the company website. Many independent music venues in Charlotte only began reopening in May as most COVID-19 restrictions ended in North Carolina.

Officials with Petra’s did not immediately respond for comment Tuesday.

Other venues requiring vaccination proof

Other Charlotte music venues also are requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests.

The Evening Muse in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood began requiring masks and vaccination or test proof earlier this month, and others have followed, including The Visulite Theatre on Elizabeth Avenue and Neighborhood Theatre also in NoDa.

Last week, PNC Music Pavilion said it will require its workers, performers and fans to show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test result, starting Oct. 4, the Observer previously reported. The rule is effective for all of its U.S. venues and festivals owned by Live Nation Entertainment, which includes The Fillmore, The Underground and Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Other Charlotte nightclubs, including Fire House and Recess, have required patrons to show proof of vaccination as well.