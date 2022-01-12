Petr Yan says UFC doesn’t want a ‘fake champion’ headlining an event, Aljamain Sterling fires back

The feud between the two men holding pieces of the UFC bantamweight title continues to rage on.

On Tuesday, the new date of the highly-anticipated rematch between champion Aljamain Sterling and interim champion Petr Yan was confirmed to be set for UFC 273 in April, a change from a previously settled date at UFC 272 in March.

Sterling (20-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) recently stated the delay was due to Yan’s personal reasons and not being vaccinated for COVID-19. However, Yan (16-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC) claimed that is not true as he is vaccinated and ready to fight now, while citing a completely different reason for the change in date, which prompted a back-and-forth exchange on social media Tuesday evening.

Check out their messages via Twitter about the situation below.

Sterling places the blame on Yan

Confirms that he was told that they’re moving the fight because of Yan*** I fixed the headlines for you guys https://t.co/XnqHgN1ALs — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 11, 2022

Yan: 'UFC simply doesn't want fake champion to headline'

Pathetic liar desperately trying to look good and control the narrative but it won’t work. I’m vaccinated and ready to bash you anywhere even tomorrow. UFC simply doesn’t want fake champion to headline the event. https://t.co/aPG3WECd5m — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) January 12, 2022

Sterling: 'I'd happily f*ck you up tomorrow too'

Lmao I’m only repeating what I was told from the bosses 🤷🏾‍♂️. Don’t get your potato tits in a twist! I’d happily fuc k you up tmw too. That can easily be arranged. Мышь https://t.co/lI4IuU2pYA — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 12, 2022

Sterling: 'Someone is telling lies'

Yan said he’s vaccinated. So someone is telling lies 🤷🏾‍♂️ Either way I can’t wait to properly beat this man’s ass https://t.co/M7wbuPOWlB — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 12, 2022

Sterling: 'Whether or not it's true, idgaf'

In all seriousness…Why would I do that? I got a call. The fights being pushed and the reasoning was because of Yan. Whether or not it’s true, idgaf 🤷🏾‍♂️ I’m just annoyed the fight is now 12 weeks instead of 8. Im gonna silence the “boogie man” for good https://t.co/GwsNKk0eVt — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 12, 2022

