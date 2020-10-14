Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling will be the co-main event at UFC 256

UFC 256 just picked up another huge fight. Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling will go head-to-head as part of a co-main event at UFC 256, according to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the news to Iole, saying Yan and Sterling will be the co-main event. Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson will remain the main event.

I did an interview with @danawhite a few minutes ago. He confirmed that @PetrYanUFC v @funkmasterMMA will be co-main event of UFC 256 on Dec. 12 in Vegas. Nunes-Anderson will be the main. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) October 14, 2020

UFC 256 will take place Dec. 12 in Las Vegas.

Dana White hinted at Yan-Sterling fight in August

Yan and Sterling going at it has been in the works for a few months now. Following UFC on ESPN 15, White confirmed Sterling was next in line to get a shot at Yan, the current bantamweight champ.

Yan earned the bantamweight title after defeating Jose Aldo in July. The title was up for grabs after Henry Cejudo retired in May. Some felt Sterling deserved a shot when Cejudo retired, but Aldo was chosen instead.

The fight should be a good one. Yan has gone a perfect 7-0 since joining UFC. Sterling has won 7 of his last 8 fights, his most recent win coming against Cory Sandhagen in June.

