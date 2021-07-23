Petition launched to ban people from walking their dogs in extreme heat reaches 30,000 signatures

A dog on a walk (Handout)

A dog owner has started a petition to make it illegal to walk a dog in temperatures of over 20°C.

Paige Spearman, 25, says people should be fined if they take their dogs out in hot conditions - and it has been backed by more than 30,000 people.

But if enforced, it would means dogs couldn’t be walked for large parts of the British summer.

Ms Spearman wrote in a petiton: “Far too many family fur babies die every year from heat stroke due to negligence, and ignorance.

“I believe fines should be enforceable if anyone is seen walking a dog in 20° heat and over by the police.”

She said peoe should “speak up and call the police if they see this happening.”

The dog owner - who has a Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossed with a Springer Spaniel, told Hampshire Live: “It just really infuriates me that people are just so uneducated. Actually taking your dog for a walk in this heat can quite quickly kill them.

“I just don’t understand people’s logic.”

Ms Spearman launched the petition on Sunday, one of the hottest days of the year. Temperatures hit in excess of 30C in some parts of the country.

Paige, from Waterlooville, Hampshire, said risks to dogs walking in hot conditions include blisters on their paws from hot pavements.

She said: “It’s been known for a while that you should always test the floor temperature with your own feet, before making the decision to walk your dog.

“Ask yourself, ‘If you can’t do it, why would you make your dog do it?’”

A spokesperson for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home said to Metro.co.uk about the risks of walking dogs in the heat: “The hot weather can cause your dog to become ill, and in some cases, it can be fatal, so make sure your dog is always kept as cool as possible during the warmer months, which means not taking them out for long walks during the hottest time of the day.

“Battersea recommends walking your dog early in the morning or late evening when the temperature is cooler. However, for those unable to keep their dogs indoors between these times, Battersea would advise short toilet walks where needed during the day.

“Keep toilet breaks very short and calm. Where possible, walk your dogs in shaded, grassy areas and avoid pavements as these can get very hot for your dog’s paws.”

