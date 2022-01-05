Petition to Continue Netflix's 'Cowboy Bebop' Live-Action Series Hits Almost 100K Signatures

Less than a month after the first season of Cowboy Bebop was released on Netflix, the streaming giant canceled the live-action leaving many fans disappointed. After it was announced that the show will not be returning for further seasons, fans took matters into their own hands and started an online petition and within days, it garnered 50,000 signatures.

As of writing, the petition on Change.org has garnered over 91,000 signatures. The user who created the petition wrote that it was "for those people who want a second (or more) of the live action Cowboy Bebop. It wasn't a direct copy of the anime but the world they put together was amazing and deserve a second season." Netflix did not release an official explanation as to why the series was canceled. However, shortly after its release, Cowboy Bebop received a relatively low rating on Rotten Tomatoes, pulling 47% from critics and 58% from fans. Viewership for the live-action also saw a steep decline in viewership, dropping 59% in the first week after its debut.

Before it was canceled, John Cho shared how he would have hoped to see season 2 become. He told Screen Rant at the time, "I hope to get weirder and darker. I always hope that for some reason. I also really want Spike to be happy. This season was rough for him. I did feel a lot of sympathy pangs for him. So I hope he has a moment of happiness." It remains to be seen if the petition will have any sway on Netflix to bring back the show.

In other entertainment news, Ezra Miller has debunked rumors that The Flash will erase Zack Snyder's DCEU films.