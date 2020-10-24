Petition challenges ban on supermarkets selling non-essential items in Wales

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling on the Welsh Government to reverse a ban on supermarkets selling non-essential items during the firebreak lockdown in Wales.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the restriction was a “matter of fairness” as non-essential retail has to close during the two-week period, which began at 6pm on Friday and will last until November 9.

Guidance published by the Welsh Government says certain sections of supermarkets must be “cordoned off or emptied, and closed to the public”.

These include areas selling electrical goods, telephones, clothes, toys and games, garden products and dedicated sections for homewares.

A notice informing customers of the sales of non-essential products at a Tesco Extra store in Pengam Green, Wales (Adam Hale/PA)

Supplies for the “essential upkeep, maintenance and functioning of the household” – such as batteries, lightbulbs and rubber gloves – can be sold during the lockdown.

Images posted on social media showed aisles selling products such as children’s clothes, greetings cards and books blocked off, with plastic sheeting placed over items to prevent shoppers from accessing them.

A petition calling on the Welsh Government to allow supermarkets to sell non-essential items had received more than 17,000 signatures by Saturday afternoon.

“We do not agree that this is a prudent or rational measure, and will create more harm than good,” the petition states.

“We do not agree for example that parents should be barred from buying clothes for their children during lockdown while out shopping.

“This is disproportionate and cruel and we ask that the decision be reversed immediately.”

A video posted on social media appeared to show a man ripping down plastic sheeting that was covering clothing aisles in a supermarket.

Mr Drakeford said on Friday that stopping supermarkets from selling non-essential items was “a straightforward matter of fairness” as hundreds of high street businesses had been forced to closed.

A shop owner pulls the shutters down on the Wales souvenir shop in Cardiff city centre before the 'firebreak' lockdown (Ben Birchall/PA)

He told a press conference in Cardiff that it was also “not the time to be browsing around supermarkets looking for non-essential goods”.

During the two-week lockdown, all leisure and non-essential retail are closed including clothes shops, furniture stores and car dealerships.

The ban was announced in the Welsh Parliament on Thursday following a question to Mr Drakeford from Conservative MS Russell George.

