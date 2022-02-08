Petition calls for sale of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Medical Centre to be halted

HAVELOCK — Citing a lack of transparency and public consultation, concerned Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township residents are calling on municipal officials to halt the sale of the community’s medical centre — but the township’s mayor says council followed protocol and gave residents ample time and opportunity to oppose the move.

During a closed, in-camera session on Oct. 5, township council passed a resolution directing staff to proceed with listing the Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Medical Centre, located at 75 Concession St. in Havelock, for sale, according to council minutes later shared with the public.

When the pandemic hit in March 2020, Trent Hills Family Health Team discontinued physician services at the medical centre after nearly a decade. A dentist still operates out of the building.

A 2018 architectural study funded by the township determined the building would need several repairs over the next 10 years.

For the sale to take place, the property needed to be deemed a surplus, and that happened when councillors passed a resolution during an open session on Nov. 16. The resolution stipulated that revenue collected from the sale would go to a future medical centre in the township.

The building was then listed for a sale in early January.

That’s when Dave Sharpe first learned the building was being sold.

Sharpe, a Havelock business owner, wondered why a public meeting wasn’t held to gain residents’ input on the future of the building and the “valuable” land it sits on.

He wanted to know why the township recently consulted with the public on the fate of the Old Town Hall, which was ultimately saved, but not the medical centre.

Sharpe launched an online petition — “Stop the Sale of the Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Medical Centre” — urging council to halt the sale and hold a public meeting.

“The Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Medical Centre was put up for sale with zero input from taxpayers,” states the petition, which had garnered the support of 370 residents as of Monday.

Sharpe asserts that the township did not use “all communication strategies at their disposal to inform the public of the intent to declare the Medical Centre surplus and councils’ decision to sell.”

Unlike the discussion surrounding Havelock’s Old Town Hall, Sharpe says most community members were left in the dark about council’s decision to sell the medical centre.

“The future of the medical centre was treated completely differently,” he said, noting the Old Town Hall public meeting was advertised on social media and a noticeable sign was posted on the Community Centre’s front door.

Had a public meeting been held, Sharpe says community members could have had their say on potential future uses for the municipally owned building.

Some residents have suggested using the building as a home for Havelock Historical Society, Sharpe said.

But Mayor Jim Martin, addressing the backlash at a council meeting on Feb. 1, said residents were given more than enough time to voice their opinions on the medical centre’s future.

“At the (Nov. 16) regular council meeting, which was recorded and shared on YouTube and social media platforms, council unanimously voted to declare the medical centre surplus and listed for sale. No one called or emailed any members of council at this time; comments on social media only appeared after the building was listed for sale,” Martin said.

“Anyone concerned could have requested to be a delegation and attend the council meeting to provide their thoughts. A council meeting is the proper place to address your thoughts or concerns, not on social media where there’s a lot of wilful ignorance, misinformation that is accepted and shared with no regard for whether the information is correct, or why the decision was made by council,” he continued.

Coun. Hart Webb said the process “probably could have been a little bit more open and transparent,” but stressed council wasn’t trying to intentionally hide anything from the public.

“There were other factors that maybe the public isn’t aware of, which is why some of these meetings ended up being in camera and not in open session,” he added.

Coun. Larry Ellis noted he’s received emails from residents who are in “complete support” of council’s decision.

In an interview with The Examiner, Martin said it’s too late to stop the sale and that offers have already been closed for the property, which was listed for $475,000.

“I don’t see anything changing right now. It’s well into the process,” he said. “I understand. Some people don’t like change, but sometimes it can be a good thing, too.”

As for Sharpe, the absence of a public meeting is, for him, a symptom of a larger issue: a lack of direction, vision and overall transparency at the municipal-level.

“If you can sell a municipal asset in 2022 without the vast majority of your community knowing, then I would say that your municipality has a failed strategy.”

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach him at bburke@metroland.com.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner

