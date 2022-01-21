Petites, We Found The Perfect Suit Styles For You

Like the TBR pile at the side of your bed or the recommended portion size on the back of a packet of Mini Eggs, petite fashion often goes ignored. Frequently referred to as a 'niche market', shopping can be annoyingly difficult for those of us who are 5'3 and below. Staples like denim jeans and coats are less of a challenge to come by but some pieces feel virtually impossible to find in a shorter style, e.g. suiting.



Perhaps you noticed this issue while shopping for your work experience wardrobe or maybe it wasn't until you were a fully fledged adult, heading to the office. Either way, finding formal clothing for smaller humans is a task and a half. While you could shop in the straight fit section, a structured shape is always best for blazers and smart trousers, whether that’s for work, a wedding or a snazzy Saturday stroll to the supermarket.



To help you avoid looking like the little kid from Big, we’ve rounded up some of the best formal attire that the petite space has to offer. Whether you’re searching for a sparkly suit jacket to wear to a cocktail party or the perfect pair of peg trousers for the swagger back to the office, we’ve got you covered. Click through the slideshow ahead to shop the best blazers and trousers for petite people.



Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.





ASOS DESIGN Petite Moire Suit Trouser in Metallic, $, available at ASOS



ASOS DESIGN Petite Moire Suit Blazer in Metallic, $, available at ASOS





Stradivarius Wide-Leg Trousers, $, available at Stradivarius





ASOS DESIGN Petite Mix & Match Suit Blazer in Preppy Check, $, available at ASOS





ONLY Petite Onlmila Blazer, $, available at Zalando





Stradivarius Petite Wide Leg Relaxed Dad Trousers in Grey, $, available at ASOS





Pieces Petite Cropped Trousers, $, available at Zalando





Karen Millen Essential Tailored Slim Leg Trousers, $, available at KAREN MILLEN





Reformation Petites Oren Pant Black/White, $, available at The Reformation





Karen Millen Petite Clean Tailored Pleat Wide Leg Trouser, $, available at KAREN MILLEN





Reiss Petite Double Breasted Twill Blazer, $, available at Reiss





Reformation Petites Oren Pant, $, available at Reformation





Reiss Wool Blend Sonny Petite Pink Blazer, $, available at Reiss





Karen Millen Lydia Millen Petite Check Wide Leg Trousers, $, available at KAREN MILLEN





Karen Millen Petite Stretch Metallic Jacquard Jacket, $, available at KAREN MILLEN





Reformation Petites Roz Pant, $, available at Reformation





New Look Petite Dark Grey High Tie Waist Trousers, $, available at New Look





Yours Clothing Petite Bootcut 28" Ponte Rib Trouser, $, available at Yours Clothing





River Island Petite Wide Leg Trouser - Light Blue, $, available at Very





River Island Petite Black Tailored Blazer, $, available at River Island

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

The ‘90s Skirt Suit Is Shorter Than Ever

How To Nail Suiting If You're Plus Size

How To Dress Like Nnenna Echem