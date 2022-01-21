Petites, We Found The Perfect Suit Styles For You

Alicia Lansom
·2 min read

Like the TBR pile at the side of your bed or the recommended portion size on the back of a packet of Mini Eggs, petite fashion often goes ignored. Frequently referred to as a 'niche market', shopping can be annoyingly difficult for those of us who are 5'3 and below. Staples like denim jeans and coats are less of a challenge to come by but some pieces feel virtually impossible to find in a shorter style, e.g. suiting.

Perhaps you noticed this issue while shopping for your work experience wardrobe or maybe it wasn't until you were a fully fledged adult, heading to the office. Either way, finding formal clothing for smaller humans is a task and a half. While you could shop in the straight fit section, a structured shape is always best for blazers and smart trousers, whether that’s for work, a wedding or a snazzy Saturday stroll to the supermarket.

To help you avoid looking like the little kid from Big, we’ve rounded up some of the best formal attire that the petite space has to offer. Whether you’re searching for a sparkly suit jacket to wear to a cocktail party or the perfect pair of peg trousers for the swagger back to the office, we’ve got you covered. Click through the slideshow ahead to shop the best blazers and trousers for petite people.

Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

<br><br><strong>ASOS DESIGN</strong> Petite Moire Suit Trouser in Metallic, $, available at <a href="https://www.asos.com/asos-petite/asos-design-petite-moire-suit-trouser-in-metallic/prd/20954965?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ASOS</a><br><br><strong>ASOS DESIGN</strong> Petite Moire Suit Blazer in Metallic, $, available at <a href="https://www.asos.com/asos-petite/asos-design-petite-moire-suit-blazer-in-metallic/prd/20954731?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ASOS</a>


ASOS DESIGN Petite Moire Suit Trouser in Metallic, $, available at ASOS

ASOS DESIGN Petite Moire Suit Blazer in Metallic, $, available at ASOS
<br><br><strong>Stradivarius</strong> Wide-Leg Trousers, $, available at <a href="https://www.stradivarius.com/gb/new-collection/clothing/shop-by-product/trousers/view-all/wide-leg-trousers-c1020047051p306133280.html?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stradivarius" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Stradivarius</a>


Stradivarius Wide-Leg Trousers, $, available at Stradivarius
<br><br><strong>ASOS DESIGN</strong> Petite Mix & Match Suit Blazer in Preppy Check, $, available at <a href="https://www.asos.com/asos-petite/asos-design-petite-mix-match-suit-blazer-in-preppy-check/prd/200604291" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ASOS</a>


ASOS DESIGN Petite Mix & Match Suit Blazer in Preppy Check, $, available at ASOS
<br><br><strong>ONLY Petite</strong> Onlmila Blazer, $, available at <a href="https://www.zalando.co.uk/only-petite-onlmila-blazer-black-op421g051-q11.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zalando" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zalando</a>


ONLY Petite Onlmila Blazer, $, available at Zalando
<br><br><strong>Stradivarius</strong> Petite Wide Leg Relaxed Dad Trousers in Grey, $, available at <a href="https://www.asos.com/stradivarius/stradivarius-petite-wide-leg-relaxed-dad-trousers-in-grey/prd/201473890?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ASOS</a>


Stradivarius Petite Wide Leg Relaxed Dad Trousers in Grey, $, available at ASOS
<br><br><strong>Pieces Petite</strong> Cropped Trousers, $, available at <a href="https://www.zalando.co.uk/pieces-petite-cropped-trousers-otter-pit21a01a-b11.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zalando" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zalando</a>


Pieces Petite Cropped Trousers, $, available at Zalando
<br><br><strong>Karen Millen</strong> Essential Tailored Slim Leg Trousers, $, available at <a href="https://www.karenmillen.com/petite-essential-tailored-slim-leg-trousers/AKK07347.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:KAREN MILLEN" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">KAREN MILLEN</a>


Karen Millen Essential Tailored Slim Leg Trousers, $, available at KAREN MILLEN
<br><br><strong>Reformation</strong> Petites Oren Pant Black/White, $, available at <a href="https://www.thereformation.com/products/petites-oren-pant/1309500BWE.html?dwvar_1309500BWE_color=BWE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Reformation" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Reformation</a>


Reformation Petites Oren Pant Black/White, $, available at The Reformation
<br><br><strong>Karen Millen</strong> Petite Clean Tailored Pleat Wide Leg Trouser, $, available at <a href="https://www.karenmillen.com/petite-clean-tailored-pleat-wide-leg-trouser/AKK05802.html?color=105" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:KAREN MILLEN" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">KAREN MILLEN</a>


Karen Millen Petite Clean Tailored Pleat Wide Leg Trouser, $, available at KAREN MILLEN
<br><br><strong>Reiss</strong> Petite Double Breasted Twill Blazer, $, available at <a href="https://www.reiss.com/p/petite-double-breasted-twill-blazer-womens-alyx-petite-in-white/?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Reiss" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Reiss</a>


Reiss Petite Double Breasted Twill Blazer, $, available at Reiss
<br><br><strong>Reformation</strong> Petites Oren Pant, $, available at <a href="https://www.thereformation.com/products/petites-oren-pant/1309500BWE.html?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Reformation" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Reformation</a>


Reformation Petites Oren Pant, $, available at Reformation
<br><br><strong>Reiss</strong> Wool Blend Sonny Petite Pink Blazer, $, available at <a href="https://www.reiss.com/p/wool-blend-twill-blazer-womens-sonny-petite-in-pink-red/?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Reiss" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Reiss</a>


Reiss Wool Blend Sonny Petite Pink Blazer, $, available at Reiss
<br><br><strong>Karen Millen</strong> Lydia Millen Petite Check Wide Leg Trousers, $, available at <a href="https://www.karenmillen.com/lydia-millen-petite-check-wide-leg-trousers/AKK04443.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:KAREN MILLEN" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">KAREN MILLEN</a>


Karen Millen Lydia Millen Petite Check Wide Leg Trousers, $, available at KAREN MILLEN
<br><br><strong>Karen Millen</strong> Petite Stretch Metallic Jacquard Jacket, $, available at <a href="https://www.karenmillen.com/petite-stretch-metallic-jacquard-jacket/AKK07145-1.html?color=106" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:KAREN MILLEN" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">KAREN MILLEN</a>


Karen Millen Petite Stretch Metallic Jacquard Jacket, $, available at KAREN MILLEN
<br><br><strong>Reformation</strong> Petites Roz Pant, $, available at <a href="https://www.thereformation.com/products/petites-roz-pant/1309621BLK.html?dwvar_1309621BLK_color=BLK&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Reformation" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Reformation</a>


Reformation Petites Roz Pant, $, available at Reformation
<br><br><strong>New Look</strong> Petite Dark Grey High Tie Waist Trousers, $, available at <a href="https://www.newlook.com/uk/womens/clothing/trousers/petite-dark-grey-high-tie-waist-trousers/p/681782803" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New Look" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">New Look</a>


New Look Petite Dark Grey High Tie Waist Trousers, $, available at New Look
<br><br><strong>Yours Clothing</strong> Petite Bootcut 28" Ponte Rib Trouser, $, available at <a href="https://www.very.co.uk/yours-yours-bootcut-28-ponte-rib-trouser-black/1600653855.prd?Ntt=petite%20trousers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yours Clothing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Yours Clothing</a>


Yours Clothing Petite Bootcut 28" Ponte Rib Trouser, $, available at Yours Clothing
<br><br><strong>River Island</strong> Petite Wide Leg Trouser - Light Blue, $, available at <a href="https://www.very.co.uk/ri-petite-wide-leg-trouser-light-blue/1600564843.prd?Ntt=petite%20trousers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Very" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Very</a>


River Island Petite Wide Leg Trouser - Light Blue, $, available at Very
<br><br><strong>River Island</strong> Petite Black Tailored Blazer, $, available at <a href="https://www.riverisland.com/p/petite-black-tailored-blazer-776613" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:River Island" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">River Island</a>


River Island Petite Black Tailored Blazer, $, available at River Island

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

The ‘90s Skirt Suit Is Shorter Than Ever

How To Nail Suiting If You're Plus Size

How To Dress Like Nnenna Echem

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • AP Was There: Magic plays center, Lakers clinch NBA title

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson steps in and plays center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his Los Angeles Lakers holding a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson, a 6-foot-9 point guard, finishes with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers clinch the title with a 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Johnson's position switch to help clinch

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Five-time Olympic medallist Hamelin headlines Canada's short-track team for Beijing

    Short-track speedskating star Charles Hamelin has become a Canadian fixture of the Winter Olympics, an almost sure bet to climb the medal podium. But at 37-years-old, and with the COVID-19 pandemic upending the Canadian team's preparation, nothing is routine around what will be Hamelin's fifth and final Olympic appearance. "(Beijing) is I think the hardest one, yes, a little bit because of the age, but for sure because of the pandemic, it didn't put us in a perfect situation," Hamelin said. "Wel

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Canadian Olympians stuck in isolation are forced to get creative to stay in shape

    It had been four or five years since Eric Radford had done burpees. But Radford and pairs figure skating partner Vanessa James were forced to get creative in trying to stay fit when they were forced to isolate with COVID-19 barely a month before the Beijing Olympics. Radford would play their free skate music — Harry Styles' soulful "Falling" — and do lung-busting burpees for the entire four-and-a-half minutes. "That’s definitely a good way to get your heart rate up," Radford said. "But it was ve

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Malkin, Crosby lift streaking Penguins over Senators

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa

  • Brady, Buccaneers extend playoff winning streak to 5 games

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of superlatives to describe the impact of Tom Brady. The defending Super Bowl champions improved to 5-0 in postseason games since the 44-year-old quarterback joined the Bucs in 2020, dominating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC wild-card victory. Brady didn’t have a monster game statistically, but that really wasn’t necessary with a re-energized defense benefiting from the return of several key players from injury, and the offense

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.