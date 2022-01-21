Petites, We Found The Perfect Suit Styles For You
Like the TBR pile at the side of your bed or the recommended portion size on the back of a packet of Mini Eggs, petite fashion often goes ignored. Frequently referred to as a 'niche market', shopping can be annoyingly difficult for those of us who are 5'3 and below. Staples like denim jeans and coats are less of a challenge to come by but some pieces feel virtually impossible to find in a shorter style, e.g. suiting.
Perhaps you noticed this issue while shopping for your work experience wardrobe or maybe it wasn't until you were a fully fledged adult, heading to the office. Either way, finding formal clothing for smaller humans is a task and a half. While you could shop in the straight fit section, a structured shape is always best for blazers and smart trousers, whether that’s for work, a wedding or a snazzy Saturday stroll to the supermarket.
To help you avoid looking like the little kid from Big, we’ve rounded up some of the best formal attire that the petite space has to offer. Whether you’re searching for a sparkly suit jacket to wear to a cocktail party or the perfect pair of peg trousers for the swagger back to the office, we’ve got you covered. Click through the slideshow ahead to shop the best blazers and trousers for petite people.
