Peterson helps Stars tie franchise record with 7 wins in row

DALLAS (AP) — Jacob Peterson made good on a second chance at the go-ahead goal, and the Dallas Stars tied a franchise record with their seventh consecutive win, beating the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Monday night.

As the Minnesota North Stars and Dallas Stars, the franchise has had five seven-game winning streaks in 54 seasons. The Stars' streak is currently the longest in the NHL.

Jamie Benn scored twice in a span of about two minutes late in the third period for the Stars — one on the power play — and Roope Hintz also had a goal. Braden Holtby had 18 saves.

Shayne Gostisbehere scored Arizona's only goal, and goalie Scott Wedgewood had 23 saves.

Hintz scored first with about 6 minutes left in the first period. Jason Robertson passed in front to Hintz for a wrist shot that beat Wedgewood. Arizona had little to show for outshooting the Stars 9-7 and killing the only two penalties in the first.

Gostisbehere spoiled Holtby’s chance for his 36th career shutout 3:09 into the second period. Clayton Keller passed ahead to Gostisbehere, who skated into the right faceoff circle, maneuvered the puck behind Robertson and picked it up in the slot to send a wrist shot past Holtby.

The Stars appeared to break a 1-1 tie 6:05 into the third when Peterson knocked in the puck from just outside the blue paint. However, a video replay showed that Peterson kicked it past Wedgewood.

About three minutes later, Alexander Radulov skated behind the net and sent a backhand pass to Peterson on the doorstep for his fourth goal this season at 9:01.

The Stars' power-play goal was the first in eight man-advantages over the last four games. Arizona's drought has been much longer — 0 for 17 in the last nine games.

In another streak, Arizona has lost 14 straight in Dallas dating back to Feb. 7, 2012.

NOTES: The Stars franchise won seven in a row in four different seasons. In addition to their streak in January and February of 2008 in Dallas, the Minnesota North Stars reached seven straight in 1979-80, 1996-97 and 1997-98. ... Coyotes LW Loui Eriksson played in his 1,000th NHL game in a career that began with seven seasons for Dallas from 2006 through 2013. ... Robertson has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in his 16 games played.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host Florida on Friday to begin a three-game home stand.

Stars: Begin a three-game trip at Vegas on Wednesday, when they can win a record eighth in a row. ___

Lary Bump, The Associated Press