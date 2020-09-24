Peterson expected to start for the Mets against Nationals

New York Mets (25-31, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (23-33, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: David Peterson (5-2, 3.80 ERA) Washington: Patrick Corbin (2-6, 4.76 ERA)

LINE: Mets favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and New York will play on Thursday.

The Nationals are 14-22 against the rest of their division. The Washington offence has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .352.

The Mets are 16-20 in division matchups. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .347, good for first in the National League. Michael Conforto leads the team with a mark of .412.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 13 home runs and is batting .352.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 13 home runs home runs and is slugging .436.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Tanner Rainey: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), James Bourque: (right elbow), Aaron Barrett: (right triceps), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Adam Eaton: (finger), Trea Turner: (undisclosed), Carter Kieboom: (left wrist), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Jake Marisnick: (right hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press