Peters, Schaffer-Baker and Henry named CFL top performers for Week 12

Toronto defensive back Jamal Peters, Saskatchewan receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker and Calgary receiver Malik Henry have been named the CFL’s top performers for Week 12.

Peters recorded a career-high three interceptions, including his first career interception returned for a touchdown, as the Argonauts defeated visiting Hamilton 37-20 on Friday.

He accumulated 84 return yards after his picks, highlighted by a 67-yard touchdown return in the fourth quarter that put the Argonauts up 34-19. Peters added four tackles, including one for a one-yard loss

Schaffer-Baker set a career best with 170 receiving yards on five catches and scored a touchdown as the Roughriders beat B.C. 23-16 on Friday.

Schaffer-Baker leads the Riders with 614 receiving yards and 44 receptions and is tied for first with four TD receptions.

Henry set new career-highs with seven receptions and three touchdown catches and plied up 122 receiving yards in Calgary's 31-29 loss to Winnipeg on Thursday.

He leads the Stampeders with 637 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2022.

The Canadian Press