Peterborough vs Manchester City: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview

Manchester City face a trip to Championship strugglers Peterborough tonight for a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

While Guardiola has won the world’s oldest cup competition during his time at City, the FA Cup is the only trophy he’s not developed a strange hold over during his time in England.

Surely keen to add yet more honours to his managerial CV in England, a trip to a Peterborough side sitting bottom of the second tier is perhaps the most favourable fixture Guardiola could have asked for.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Peterborough vs Manchester City is scheduled for a 7:15pm GMT kick-off tonight, Tuesday March 1, 2022.

London Road, otherwise known as the Weston Homes Stadium, in Peterborough will host the contest.

Where to watch Peterborough vs Manchester City

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live on ITV, with coverage beginning at 6:45pm.

Live stream: Fans can also watch the action unfold live online via the ITV Hub or ITV website.

Live coverage: You can also follow the game with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog.

Peterborough vs Manchester City team news

Posh defender Nathan Thompson will miss out as he’s set for shoulder surgery, while midfielder Jack Taylor will likely sit out the tie out in order to focus on the club’s Championship campaign.

Joel Randall is also carrying a knock.

For City, Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to play in what will be his first game since his native Ukraine was invaded by Russia.

Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus could also both return.

Peterborough vs Manchester City prediction

Guardiola has suffered a shock cup exit before, namely the loss to Wigan Athletic in 2018, though City are simply too strong to write off.

Man City to win 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Peterborough wins: 0

Draws: 0

Manchester City wins: 1