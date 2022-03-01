Peterborough vs Man City live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Luke Baker
·2 min read
In this article:
Manchester City will look to avoid an upset when they face Peterborough United (AFP via Getty Images)
Manchester City will look to keep their hopes of an historic treble alive as they travel to Championship strugglers Peterborough United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday evening.

While the Premier League title and that elusive Champions League trophy are the main focuses for Pep Guardiola’s men this season, winning the FA Cup for the seventh time in the club’s history is also firmly on the agenda.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the FA Cup action as Spurs head to Middlesbrough

Standing between City and a spot in the quarter-finals are a Peterborough side rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, eight points adrift of safety, without a league win since December 11 and with a new manager at the helm after Grant McCann returned for his second permanent spell as boss last week following the resignation of Darren Ferguson.

The Posh have recorded victories over Bristol Rovers and QPR to reach this stage of the FA Cup but if they are to continue the welcome distraction from their league woes, then a monumental upset will be required.

Such is Man City’s squad depth that even a much-changed side would boast a number of world-class players and 4-1 victories over both Swindon Town and Fulham to reach this stage prove that they mean business in this competition.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup game at the Weston Homes Stadium.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 19:15 GMT on Tuesday, 1 March at Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on ITV and the ITV Hub, with coverage starting at 18:45 GMT.

Confirmed line-ups

Peterborough XI: Benda; Knight, Edwards, Kent, Ward, Poku, Fuchs, Jones, Coulson, Grant, Szmodics

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Foden, Grealish, Mahrez, Jesus

Odds

Peterborough: 25/1

Draw: 19/2

Man City: 1/12

Prediction

No matter how many changes Manchester City make, they should have far too much in the tank for the Championship strugglers and will fancy their chances of a comfortable win. Peterborough 1-4 Man City.

