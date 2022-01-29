Peterborough United vs Sheffield United LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow live coverage as Peterborough United face Sheffield United in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

19:21 , admin

Second Half ends, Peterborough United 0, Sheffield United 2.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

19:17 , admin

Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

19:17 , admin

Callum Morton (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

19:16 , admin

Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

19:15 , admin

Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

19:11 , admin

Foul by Callum Morton (Peterborough United).

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

19:11 , admin

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

19:09 , admin

Own Goal by Callum Morton, Peterborough United. Peterborough United 0, Sheffield United 2.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

19:09 , admin

Attempt blocked. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

19:09 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Nathan Thompson.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

19:07 , admin

Substitution, Peterborough United. Joel Randall replaces Jorge Grant.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

19:07 , admin

Substitution, Sheffield United. Oliver McBurnie replaces Billy Sharp.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

19:06 , admin

Attempt saved. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

19:06 , admin

Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

19:01 , admin

Attempt blocked. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

19:00 , admin

Foul by Jack Robinson (Sheffield United).

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

19:00 , admin

Substitution, Sheffield United. John Fleck replaces Iliman Ndiaye because of an injury.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:55 , admin

Foul by Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United).

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:53 , admin

Substitution, Peterborough United. Joe Ward replaces Joseph Tomlinson.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:53 , admin

Substitution, Peterborough United. Callum Morton replaces Jack Marriott.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:53 , admin

Attempt missed. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rhys Norrington-Davies with a cross.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:52 , admin

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:51 , admin

Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:51 , admin

Foul by Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United).

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:48 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jorge Grant.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:49 , admin

Attempt blocked. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:46 , admin

Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:42 , admin

Goal! Peterborough United 0, Sheffield United 1. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:40 , admin

Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:39 , admin

Foul by Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United).

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:37 , admin

Foul by Jack Robinson (Sheffield United).

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:35 , admin

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:34 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jeando Fuchs.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:33 , admin

Second Half begins Peterborough United 0, Sheffield United 0.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:18 , admin

First Half ends, Peterborough United 0, Sheffield United 0.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:18 , admin

Foul by Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United).

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:16 , admin

Attempt missed. Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David McGoldrick.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:13 , admin

Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:13 , admin

Attempt saved. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kwame Poku with a through ball.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:11 , admin

Attempt missed. John Egan (Sheffield United) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Oliver Norwood following a corner.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:10 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Joseph Tomlinson.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:08 , admin

Attempt missed. Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:08 , admin

John Egan (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:08 , admin

Attempt saved. Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Basham.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:06 , admin

Attempt missed. John Egan (Sheffield United) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross following a corner.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:05 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Josh Knight.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:05 , admin

Attempt blocked. Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:05 , admin

Attempt blocked. Bali Mumba (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kwame Poku.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:04 , admin

Attempt missed. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jayden Bogle.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:01 , admin

Foul by Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United).

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:00 , admin

Attempt saved. Jeando Fuchs (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jorge Grant.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

18:02 , admin

Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

17:58 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

17:58 , admin

Attempt missed. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) header from the right side of the six yard box following a corner.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

17:57 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Nathan Thompson.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

17:57 , admin

Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

17:57 , admin

Attempt saved. Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

17:55 , admin

Attempt missed. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jayden Bogle.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

17:55 , admin

Substitution, Sheffield United. David McGoldrick replaces Rhian Brewster because of an injury.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

17:53 , admin

Foul by Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United).

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

17:46 , admin

Foul by Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United).

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

17:38 , admin

Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

17:36 , admin

Foul by Frankie Kent (Peterborough United).

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

17:34 , admin

Attempt blocked. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

17:32 , admin

Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

17:34 , admin

Attempt missed. John Egan (Sheffield United) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Robinson following a corner.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

17:34 , admin

Attempt missed. Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Conor Hourihane with a cross following a corner.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

17:32 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

17:32 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jeando Fuchs.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

17:31 , admin

First Half begins.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

17:29 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

15:30 , admin

    Valérie Grenier doesn't hesitate when she's asked what her goal is at the Beijing Olympics. "I'm going for an Olympic medal. That's 100 per cent. That's the goal," said Grenier. The 25-year-old from Mt-Tremblant, Que., will once again represent Canada at a Winter Games after finishing sixth in the combined event at the Pyeongchang Olympics. It was the best result for any Canadian woman in alpine skiing at the 2018 Games and Grenier hopes to reach even greater heights this year, even though she w