Peterborough United vs Leeds United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Peterborough United vs Leeds United LIVE: FA Cup updates

Peterborough: Talley, Katongo, Knight, Edwards, Burrows, Kyprianou, Collins, Poku, Randall, Mason-Clark, Jade-Jones

Leeds: Klaesson, Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Shackleton, Gruev, Anthony, Piroe, Gnonto, Bamford

GOAL! Ethan Ampadu puts the visitors ahead - Peterborough 0-1 Leeds [34’]

HT: Peterborough 0-1 Leeds United

GOAL! Patrick Bamford scores - Peterborough 0-2 Leeds [47’]

GOAL! Ethan Ampadu has his second - Peterborough 0-3 Leeds [89’]

FT: Peterborough 0-3 Leeds United

Peterborough United FC 0 - 3 Leeds United FC

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:58

Match ends, Peterborough United 0, Leeds United 3.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:58

Second Half ends, Peterborough United 0, Leeds United 3.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:56

David Ajiboye (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:54

Substitution, Leeds United. Mateo Joseph replaces Joël Piroe.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:52

Story continues

Goal! Peterborough United 0, Leeds United 3. Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United) header from the left side of the six yard box following a corner.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:52

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Emmanuel Fernandez.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:52

Attempt blocked. Ian Poveda (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:49

Substitution, Leeds United. Ian Poveda replaces Jaidon Anthony.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:49

Substitution, Leeds United. Glen Kamara replaces Patrick Bamford.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:49

Substitution, Leeds United. Daniel James replaces Wilfried Gnonto.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:48

Substitution, Peterborough United. Romoney Crichlow replaces Josh Knight.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:48

Substitution, Peterborough United. Ryan De Havilland replaces Joel Randall.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:48

Attempt missed. Jaidon Anthony (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:46

Foul by Emmanuel Fernandez (Peterborough United).

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:45

Attempt blocked. Malik Mothersille (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:44

Ephron Mason-Clark (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:44

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Josh Knight.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:42

Attempt blocked. Jaidon Anthony (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:41

Foul by David Ajiboye (Peterborough United).

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:41

Attempt saved. Malik Mothersille (Peterborough United) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:41

Substitution, Leeds United. Luke Ayling replaces Jamie Shackleton.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:41

Joel Randall (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:40

Attempt saved. David Ajiboye (Peterborough United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:37

Hand ball by David Ajiboye (Peterborough United).

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:37

Attempt missed. Ephron Mason-Clark (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:36

Attempt missed. Archie Gray (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:35

Attempt missed. David Ajiboye (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:33

Attempt blocked. Joël Piroe (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:32

Attempt missed. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:32

Substitution, Peterborough United. David Ajiboye replaces Kwame Poku.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:32

Substitution, Peterborough United. Malik Mothersille replaces Ricky-Jade Jones.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:32

Substitution, Peterborough United. Emmanuel Fernandez replaces Jadel Katongo.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:32

Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:30

Ricky-Jade Jones (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:27

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jadel Katongo.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:25

Foul by Archie Collins (Peterborough United).

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:22

Attempt blocked. Jaidon Anthony (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:19

Jadel Katongo (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:18

Jadel Katongo (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:16

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Josh Knight.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:13

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ephron Mason-Clark.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:13

Attempt blocked. Jaidon Anthony (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:12

Hand ball by Archie Collins (Peterborough United).

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:10

Jadel Katongo (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:09

Goal! Peterborough United 0, Leeds United 2. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ethan Ampadu.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

15:07

Second Half begins Peterborough United 0, Leeds United 1.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:50

First Half ends, Peterborough United 0, Leeds United 1.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:47

Attempt missed. Jaidon Anthony (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:47

Attempt blocked. Archie Gray (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:46

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ronnie Edwards.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:46

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:43

Attempt blocked. Jaidon Anthony (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:43

Attempt blocked. Joël Piroe (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:43

Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:43

Hector Kyprianou (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:41

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Ethan Ampadu.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:40

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Ethan Ampadu.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:40

Attempt blocked. Hector Kyprianou (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:39

Ephron Mason-Clark (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:52

Josh Knight (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:37

Goal! Peterborough United 0, Leeds United 1. Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:37

Foul by Ricky-Jade Jones (Peterborough United).

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:35

Attempt blocked. Ricky-Jade Jones (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:34

Hector Kyprianou (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:32

Attempt saved. Archie Gray (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:30

Attempt missed. Hector Kyprianou (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:28

Ephron Mason-Clark (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:27

Foul by Hector Kyprianou (Peterborough United).

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:25

Attempt missed. Ricky-Jade Jones (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:25

Attempt blocked. Ephron Mason-Clark (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:22

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Ethan Ampadu.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:18

Attempt saved. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:16

Foul by Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United).

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:16

Foul by Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United).

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:15

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Junior Firpo.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:14

Foul by Joe Rodon (Leeds United).

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:10

Attempt saved. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:09

Attempt blocked. Joël Piroe (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:08

Attempt saved. Archie Gray (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:07

Attempt missed. Joe Rodon (Leeds United) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:06

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ronnie Edwards.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:04

Foul by Hector Kyprianou (Peterborough United).

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

14:03

First Half begins.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

13:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

