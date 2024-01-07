Peterborough United 0-3 Leeds United: Championship side cruise into FA Cup fourth round

Patrick Bamford's brilliant strike helped Leeds United see off Peterborough United to reach the FA Cup fourth round.

Ethan Ampadu scored twice - his first goals for Leeds - in a resounding win for the Championship side, the highlight of which was Bamford's goal of the season contender.

Ampadu netted 11 minutes before the interval and there was no way back for League One Posh after Bamford's cracker a couple of minutes into the second half.

He controlled a high ball from Ampadu on his chest with his back to goal, turned and thumped a spectacular left-footed volley into the corner of the net from 25 yards.

Ampadu's second came in the 90th minute - a header from Dan James' corner.

Bamford, who scored his first goal of the season on New Year's Day, missed an excellent early chance to open the scoring when he headed Wilfried Gnonto's cross straight at keeper Fynn Talley.

Daniel Farke's side eventually went ahead when Jaidon Anthony lofted a free-kick towards Bamford and the striker chested the ball towards Ampadu, whose shot from near the edge of the six-yard box bounced up off the ground and over Talley.

Bamford initially appeared to be offside but replays indicated that he was marginally onside.

Leeds appealed in vain for a penalty shortly before half-time when Gnonto went down under a challenge from Josh Knight, but they were comfortable once striker Bamford emphatically put them in control after the break.

Farke had made six changes for the tie, with Jamie Shackleton back in the side after more than two months out injured, although they still outclassed their third-tier opponents.

Peterborough did cause Leeds some problems, particularly during a first-half spell of pressure prior to Ampadu scoring.

Even when two down they continued to threaten and the impressive Ephron Mason-Clark went close to pulling a goal back when he fired narrowly wide.

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire:

"Three-nil flatters Leeds. If you were not watching it you'd think it was a typical Championship v League One and they've gone and won comfortably.

"There was lots of frustration and disappointment in the game. It's a flat dressing room. It's not a nice feeling - the difference between winning and losing.

"We started nervy and were poor in possession in the early part of the game and they got a foothold in it. But we grew into it and for the last half-hour of the first half I thought we were as good as them.

"Just as we were building some momentum, they scored. Then you get to half-time and I was: 'OK, stay calm and keep trying to do what we're doing'. Then Bamford scores the goal and it becomes a big challenge for us at that point."

Leeds manager Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Leeds:

"The whole world after this goal will praise him (Bamford). It's a world class goal. I have no other words for it.

"I'm happy and delighted for him because he deserves it. And it's important that he's back to his fitness level. It's important for him to be in a good rhythm and to find his confidence.

"It's also important that he works for the team, is good with the pressing and that he holds the ball and links play well.

"I would have taken a rebound from two yards because goals are always priceless for the confidence of the striker, but yes of course if he scores in such a manner - in such a world-class way - that's even better."