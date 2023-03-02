Peterborough Paramedics taking ‘zero-tolerance’ approach to violence against front-line workers

Peterborough County-City Paramedics is employing a zero-tolerance approach to violence against first responders after both a paramedic and a police officer were assaulted over the weekend — part of an ongoing problem that needs to end, Paramedics Chief Randy Mellow says.

“Violence against paramedics is an ongoing reality that must stop,” Mellow stated in a press release.

The violence can include physical or verbal abuse, bullying or threats, sexual assault and harassment.

According to Peterborough County-City Paramedics, paramedics most frequently endure “pushing, punching, scratching, kicking, slapping, biting, or the use of weapons,” from patients, patients’ family or friends, bystanders and colleagues.

The long-standing issue is only getting worse, according to Mellow.

“The frequency of incidents of violence against paramedics has risen over the last two to three years. We have already brought attention to this several times publicly. Now, we are applying zero tolerance,” he said.

Violence against paramedics was brought to the table last month when Mellow met with the president of the Paramedic Chiefs of Canada in Ottawa for discussions with staff from the Prime Minister’s Office along with cabinet ministers, MPs and senators to advocate for a number of issues facing paramedics.

Peterborough County Warden Bonnie Clark said she stands with local paramedics and police in condemning the rising violence against employees.

“Coming from the health-care system myself, as a retired registered nurse, I know this violence all too well; seen it firsthand,” Clark stated.

“We need to take care of those who are taking care of us. There is no excuse for violence against those who have dedicated their lives to helping others.

“I know, I speak for all of Peterborough County councillors, when I say, we demand respect and appreciation for our paramedics and all those in front-line health care. We stand by our paramedics with the call to police when these actions take place. Zero tolerance.”

Polls in recent years show how prevalent the issue of violence against paramedics and health-care professionals is.

In July, 55 per cent of workers polled at Peterborough Regional Health Centre and at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay said they experienced physical violence at work while 52 per cent said they have seen an increase in violent incidents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a 2014 study of Canadian paramedics, 75 per cent reported experiencing violence, while 74 per cent reported facing multiple forms of violence. Of the 1,676 paramedics who participated in the study, 67 per cent reported verbal abuse, 41 per cent reported intimidation, 26 per cent reported physical assault, four per cent reported sexual harassment and three per cent reported sexual assault.

“People don’t understand how dangerous the job can be, just as it can be in other health care professions,” Mellow said.

Earlier this week, the provincial government announced it is establishing a paramedic services committee under the Occupational Health and Safety Act to develop resources that tackle the unique health and safety faced by front-line workers. The move is meant to protect the health and safety of paramedics in Ontario.

OHSA committees, formed under Section 21 of the Act, are made up of employer and labour representatives who provide the government with technical support and advice of health and safety issues, including making recommendations on regulatory changes.

The new paramedic services committee will support the existing first responders committee for fire and police services.

“I am pleased with the announcement of the paramedic (services committee) that is truly focused on the health and safety of the paramedics that dedicate their careers to public service,” Mellow told The Examiner.

“I am confident that establishing a collaborative committee, as outlined in the announcement, will provide for improved safeguards for the physical, emotional and psychological well-being of our paramedics.”

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner