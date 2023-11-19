Peterborough Panthers: Fans rally for speedway team with no home

Fans turned out despite the wet weather to rally support for their beloved speedway team

Many fans turned out to fight for the survival of their speedway team that has been in Peterborough for 53 years.

Peterborough Panthers are without a home after their racetrack at the East of England Showground shut in October.

Community spirit was high as fans from the city and further afield came together by the Guildhall on Saturday to show their support.

Julie Stevenson, independent councillor for Orton Waterville, said: "It's too soon to give up.

"There was no trouble, everyone was a good mood. I am really pleased with how it went, turn-out wise and speeches wise - it was all spot on."

Peterborough Panthers are not expected to race next year because the 165-acre (66.7 hectare) showground site is set for a £50m redevelopment - and it does not include a speedway track.

Development plans by the site's operator Asset Earning Power Group (AEPG) include a leisure complex, up to 1,500 homes, a hotel, primary school and a care home.

Ms Stevenson said Peterborough could be at risk of losing its identity if they were to lose speedway racing.

"None of us know what is going to happen next. Today was about reminding people not to give up," she said.

Fans and even the club's mascot turned out to campaign for a way forward for the team

A number of speeches were made on the steps of the Guildhall to spectators of all generations

"It adds to [people's] sense of pride in Peterborough and a sense of belonging and contributing to the city, and my worry is that if we lose that then Peterborough becomes a nothing place.

"If we let this go, what else will be taken from us?"

Mick Bratley, part of a consortium of fans trying to keep the club alive, said the rally attracted people from all generations.

"I think it's going to be heart-breaking for a lot of people," he said.

"We will keep on campaigning to be included in the plans for the developer of the showground.

"Today was just the start, it wasn't the end. There are going to be more rallies and we are not going to stop until we get speedway back into Peterborough."

Many dozens of fans flocked to the city centre of Peterborough to show their support

AEPG said it "understood the disappointment" of Panthers' fans that speedway could not continue at the showground.

Two separate applications have been submitted for the site - the first would see all of the buildings demolished, except for the indoor arena, and 650 dwellings put in their place.

A second application would see a further 850 homes, a 250-bed hotel, the school and a leisure village created, which are expected to include bowling and mini-golf facilities.

AEPG added: "We are sorry to hear the club has not found a new home in this time."

