Peterborough County Plowing Match returns Oct. 1 after two-year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus brought on by the pandemic, the Peterborough County Plowing Match is returning this fall.

The 102nd annual plowing match, hosted by the Peterborough County Plowmen’s Association, will take place at the MacFarlane Farm at Mathers Corner, just west of Keene in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, on Oct. 1.

Despite the two-year absence, plowing match fans can expect the same events and competitions from years’ past. The Peterborough County Plowmen’s Association is bringing back the same pre-pandemic lineup of competitions that spectators have grown to know and love.

There are a dozen classes in the competition, including two horse classes, a beginner’s class, a ladies’ class and various tractor classes. Each class determines the size of the plot of land participants will compete on.

After two years of cancellations, Warren Craft, an advisory councillor with the association, said the association felt it was safe under COVID-19 conditions (the match takes place outdoors) to go ahead with this year’s plowing match — following the lead of the majority of regional plowing associations who are doing the same in 2022.

The county’s plowing association is one of 44 branches under the auspices of the Ontario Plowmen’s Association. The provincial association’s International Plowing Match, which was cancelled in 2021, is also returning this year. It’s set to take place in Kemptville from Sept. 20 to 24.

About three or four winning contestants from Peterborough County’s plowing match usually go on to compete at the international show, according to Craft.

This year’s Peterborough County match will also see the return of the special VIP class. The class of competitors is made up of local politicians and dignitaries. Past participants include Peterborough County Warden J. Murray Jones and former Peterborough mayor Daryl Bennett.

The annual plow match is made possible thanks to contributions from local businesses and community members.

With businesses struggling over the last two years, the association took a hard hit during the pandemic.

But as people begin to re-emerge from the pandemic, Craft said business owners have been digging deep into their pockets to support this year’s match.

Looking ahead to the big day, Craft said “it will be good to see everybody again,” after facing years of isolation. “Just getting together and talking to everyone — that’s the best part.”

Contestants must pay a $5 registration fee. The plowing match is free for spectators. Registration begins at 8 a.m., plowing kicks off at 9:30 a.m. and the day wraps up at 4 p.m.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach him at bburke@metroland.com.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner

