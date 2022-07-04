Peterborough County looking for solutions to homelessness, mental health and addictions

·2 min read

Peterborough County staff will look into solutions to the interconnected “dire situation” of homelessness, mental health and addictions in the county, which could include declaring a state of emergency, council unanimously decided at its Wednesday meeting.

It endorsed a motion by Cavan Monaghan Township Mayor Scott McFadden to have staff prepare a report for council’s next meeting, recognizing the need for local discussions and actions among front line organizations, federal and provincial governments and community leaders.

Council will also send a letter to the City of Peterborough asking its council to pass a motion acknowledging these issues.

Recently, some Peterborough advocates called on the city to declare a state of emergency over homelessness, mental health and addictions’ issues in the city after Niagara Falls and Thorold did so.

“Peterborough County prides itself in being a caring and compassionate community that continually strives to be a place where people live, work and play,” said McFadden in his motion.

Providing access to safe, adequate, affordable housing for everyone is fundamental to achieving that goal, he continued, and the county acknowledges the homeless are in crisis and those living in shelters are not the solution.

Selwyn Township Deputy Mayor Sherry Senis agreed.

“I think the problem of homelessness will continue to grow for many reasons, and we, as a county, should be getting the conversation going to affect real change, taking the bull by the horns,” she said. “I think the federal and provincial governments again are going to, ultimately, have to provide funding.”

Staff are being asked to set up a meeting, inviting representatives from federal and provincial governments departments, Peterborough County and City, Brock Mission, Cameron House, the YES Shelter for Youth and Families, families in the overflow shelter, Peterborough and OPP police services, Peterborough City/County Paramedics, Peterborough Fire Services, United Way, Canadian Mental Health Association, Housing Services Peterborough, Kawartha Food Share, Friends Peterborough and FourCAST, as well as Dr. Thomas Piggott of Peterborough Public Health, and the chiefs of Hiawatha and Curve Lake First Nations.

Some councillors expressed concern that the motion would put a strain on staff to meet all its expectations. As a result, an addition was made giving CEO Sheridan Graham enough flexibility to deal with “the overall meaning of the motion.”

“I want the county … to be seen as doing something,” said Otonabee-South Monaghan Township Deputy Mayor Bonnie Clark. “I’ve seen this all before in the past and past and past, and we have had more deaths in our community than the average.”

Niagara Falls and Thorold city councils both voted in June to declare a state of emergency on mental health, homelessness and addiction.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach him at bburke@metroland.com.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. See: Best...

  • Peterborough County adopts final Official Plan

    Peterborough County adopted the final draft of its Official Plan with minor amendments at its Wednesday meeting and staff will now forward it to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing for approval. One amendment involved changing the wording about water and wastewater services from the City of Peterborough to county townships. The original document stated that services would not be extended beyond city boundaries into any township land until approved by county council. That was changed to

  • 2 men suspected of impaired driving causing death in 2 separate collisions in the GTA appear in court

    A third man was arrested for an impaired driving collision but no one was hurt. Catherine McDonald spoke to the alleged victim of that crash.

  • On Independence Day, celebrate democracy. On Election Day, defend it

    Worries about democracy should trump economic concerns | Opinion

  • Nordstrom shoppers say this $82 bra is perfect for larger chests: 'Worthy of praise'

    "I don't have anything bad to say about this bra!"

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe helps Columbus Crew past Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe showed off his skill and sense of occasion Wednesday. The 19-year-old forward from nearby Brampton, Ont., who spent seven years with the Toronto FC academy, had two assists in his first MLS start to help the Columbus Crew defeat Toronto 2-1. "It felt amazing," said Russell-Rowe. "Getting two assists, the win on the road. Just playing at BMO Field. All of that together makes it a very special night for me." The Canadian youth international, who found

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Dodgers catcher Barnes gets $7M, 2-year deal through '24

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catcher Austin Barnes agreed Sunday to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers covering 2023 and ‘24 rather than become a free agent after this year’s World Series. Barnes gets $3.5 million in each of the next two seasons, and the Dodgers have a $3.5 million team option for 2025. He can earn up to $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for games: $50,000 each for 65 and 70, $75,000 for 75, $150,000 for 80 and $175,000 for 85. Barnes said the team approac

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

    The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly tw

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Canada's women's Volleyball Nations League campaign ends with loss to Netherlands

    Canada's women's indoor volleyball team fell 3-1 (25-22, 25-27, 24-26, 23-25) to the Netherlands, bringing its Volleyball Nations League campaign to a close on Sunday in Calgary. Calgary native Alexa Gray and Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., led Canada with 22 points. Celeste Plak tallied a team-high 19 for the Dutch. Canada finished its four-game stint at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex with a 1-3 record, having beat Turkey, then suffer three straight losses to Serbia, Germany and the Netherlands. Th

  • Street Fighter 6: New fighters can jump in

    Here are the latest updates about the iconic combat game series that not just core fans should know.

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t