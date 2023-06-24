Peterborough County’s Kawartha Wildlife Centre forced to close temporarily

Due to “severe” staff and resource shortages, the Kawartha Wildlife Centre rehabilitation facility in Ennismore has been forced to close its doors, bringing an indefinite halt to operations.

The centre, a volunteer-run facility that provides care and rehabilitation to injured and orphaned wildlife with the aim of ultimately releasing them back into their natural habitats, shut down last week following the resignation of a key staff member.

The staff member had worked as an authorized wildlife custodian at the rehabilitation centre since the facility began accepting animals in 2019. In Ontario, wildlife rehabilitation facilities are licensed under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

“In order to operate, we’re required to have a facility that’s been inspected and authorized by the ministry, but we also need to have one or more authorized wildlife custodians in place,” explained Kawartha Wildlife Centre Secretariat Brittany Finigan.

An Authorized Wildlife Custodian is permitted by the ministry to keep and make care decisions for wildlife for the purpose of rehabilitation.

“It’s a person who is, at the end of the day, responsible for the care of any wildlife we receive,” Finigan said.

With the departure of the centre’s only wildlife custodian, the Kawartha Wildlife Centre can’t legally operate without another authorized staff member assuming the role.

As a result of the closure, wildlife housed at the Ennismore rehabilitation centre were transferred to neighbouring facilities, and the now-shuttered centre is not accepting any new admissions.

While the loss of the wildlife custodian prompted the closure, staffing and resource shortages have been a recurring issue for the “very small” wildlife rehabilitation centre, according to Finigan.

“It has been a long-standing challenge. Our centre really started accepting wildlife during the peak of the pandemic and to this point it’s been a challenge to recruit and retain new volunteers,” she said.

“Wildlife rehabilitation can be very taxing, especially emotionally. We’re often dealing with wildlife in distress, in some cases wildlife has to be euthanized and that can be challenging in and of itself,” continued Finigan, adding that wildlife at the centre, which is operated by trained volunteers and kept going thanks to donations and fundraising efforts, often require overnight supervision.

Finigan said the board is assessing the best ways to move forward.

“We’re currently evaluating our options. We want to ensure we have the appropriate people and resources in place to be successful when we reopen. Unfortunately, at this time we don’t have a clear indication of what we might need from the public or what our immediate next steps are, but we are actively working to plan for the future,” she said.

Finigan said it’s “far too early” to say when the centre may reopen. She’s anticipating a “prolonged closure.”

Not only does the closure mean wildlife won’t be able to receive the care they need locally, but it’s also poised to put extra strain on neighbouring wildlife centres, Finigan said.

That’s why the Kawartha Wildlife Centre is encouraging community members to support regional facilities. Supporters are urged to direct financial contributions or volunteer offers to those centres and not the Kawartha Wildlife Centre.

That hasn’t stopped residents from offering an outpouring of support to the shutdown centre.

“The biggest thing is just the words of support and the identified need from the community for this service. We’re certainly hearing that message as we look to the future,” said Finigan, emphasizing that the closure has highlighted just how important wildlife rehabilitation is.

Finigan notes that the Kawartha Wildlife Centre’s education and outreach programs — including workshops at local schools and Wildlife Wednesdays at the Peterborough Public Library — are still up in running.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner